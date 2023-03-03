scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Ahmedabad Test a must win for India to seal their spot in the WTC final

In case India loses or draws the Ahmedabad Test, then New Zealand should either beat or draw Sri Lanka in at least one of the two Tests to qualify for the WTC final.

Australian players being greeted by Indian players after winning the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. (PTI)
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Ahmedabad Test a must win for India to seal their spot in the WTC final
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s nine-wicket loss at Nagpur has made Rohit Sharma & Co’s path to the World Test Championship final a bit complicated. Now India have to win the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad where as Australia have confirmed their spot in the WTC final to be played at the Oval in the first week of June.

How can India qualify?

A win in Ahmedabad is enough for India to qualify. While a loss or even a draw would take the fate away from their own hands and have to rely on New Zealand to qualify. Sri Lanka is the only other team that can qualify for the WTC final at India’s expense. In case India loses or draws the Ahmedabad Test, then New Zealand should either beat or draw Sri Lanka in at least one of the two Tests.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India finishes the series 2-1 and Sri Lanka wins 2-0 in NZ

Also Read
Watch: Steve Smith takes a stunner to end Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance ...
Runs are less but anything can happen on this wicket: Umesh Yadav on defe...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...

In this case, Sri Lanka would go through. So the ideal scenario for India is to win the series 3-1 and go through to the final without any help. But even if India are not able to do that, they can breathe a bit easy as New Zealand enjoy a good record in home conditions, having held England to a 1-1 draw recently. For Sri Lanka to win 2-0 is not going to be easy, especially given their recent Test performances.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:58 IST
Next Story

‘I have been lucky enough to get some of the best players like Virat and Pujara’: Nathan Lyon reminisces after 11 wickets in Indore Test win

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 03: Latest News
close