IND vs AUS: Ahmedabad Test a must win for India to seal their spot in the WTC final

India’s nine-wicket loss at Nagpur has made Rohit Sharma & Co’s path to the World Test Championship final a bit complicated. Now India have to win the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad where as Australia have confirmed their spot in the WTC final to be played at the Oval in the first week of June.

How can India qualify?

A win in Ahmedabad is enough for India to qualify. While a loss or even a draw would take the fate away from their own hands and have to rely on New Zealand to qualify. Sri Lanka is the only other team that can qualify for the WTC final at India’s expense. In case India loses or draws the Ahmedabad Test, then New Zealand should either beat or draw Sri Lanka in at least one of the two Tests.

India finishes the series 2-1 and Sri Lanka wins 2-0 in NZ

In this case, Sri Lanka would go through. So the ideal scenario for India is to win the series 3-1 and go through to the final without any help. But even if India are not able to do that, they can breathe a bit easy as New Zealand enjoy a good record in home conditions, having held England to a 1-1 draw recently. For Sri Lanka to win 2-0 is not going to be easy, especially given their recent Test performances.