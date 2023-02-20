scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
IND vs AUS: Adam Gilchrist calls Ashton Agar’s Test snub a ‘big insult’

Ashton Agar has fallen behind in the pecking order to off-spinner Todd Murphy and fellow left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who was not even in the original squad.

Australia's Ashton Agar fields off his own bowling to South Africa during the fifth day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The Ashton Agar situation is quite a misery. As per the media reports in Australia, the left-arm spinner, who was in the original squad, is all set to fly home after the visitors lost the second Test inside three days.

Agar was one of four spinners named in the original tour squad, while he played in Australia’s last Test on home soil, against South Africa in Sydney in early January.

Ashton Agar fell behind in the pecking order first to off-spinner Todd Murphy and fellow left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who was not even in the original squad. Interestingly, Kuhnemann received a call from chief selector George Bailey told him to “hop on a plane and head over to India” over the phone to join Australia’s Test team.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has came in defence of Ashton Agar and call it “pretty big insult” for the cricketers.

“Ashton Agar… there’s been murmurings that he might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked,” he told SEN WA Mornings.

“But it’s a pretty big insult that I know from touring and being on a lot of tours, you felt that if you’re picked on the tour in a broader squad – unless it’s a pretty extreme like for like that has to come in – you generally expected the guys that were first reserves to step in.

“So that’s a bit of a body blow for him I would imagine. I haven’t spoken to him… it’ll be interesting to see what he does, whether he’s brought into contention.”

Former Australian spinner Nathan Hauritz said Agar had been unfairly treated by selectors.

“I thought Ashton really deserved an opportunity, and it will be really tough for him at the moment and it will not matter what a selector … says at the moment,” he told ABC Sport.

“Having a bloke (Kuhnemann) fly in, and even if he did bowl well in the nets for three or four days, it’s irrelevant to me.

“It’s like, what message are you sending to this kid (Agar)? Pick him in a Test, take him on a tour and then you don’t play him in either of the Tests.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:24 IST
