IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match Live Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw departs, India two down

India vs Australia A Practice Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. (BCCI/Twitter)

India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Live Cricket Score: Team India-led by Ajinkya Rahane are facing Australia A for a three-day tour game in Sydney where the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. It is a dress rehearsal for the first Test to be played in Adelaide from December 17. The day-night game in Sydney will allow the players to get a feel of conditions during India’s first-ever overseas day-night Test.

The practice game, which is being streamed live, will be India’s final chance to sort out their combinations ahead of the first Test, starting in Adelaide, from December 17.

The touring Indians don’t have enough experience of facing the pink ball in top-flight cricket, having played only one such Test against Bangladesh last year. India though won that game, held at the Eden Gardens, by a handsome margin of innings and 46 runs.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanama Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitch Swepson, Harry Conway