IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match Live Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw departs, India two down

India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Live Cricket Score: Team India-led by Ajinkya Rahane are facing Australia A for a three-day tour game in Sydney where the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. It is a dress rehearsal for the first Test to be played in Adelaide from December 17. The day-night game in Sydney will allow the players to get a feel of conditions during India’s first-ever overseas day-night Test.
The practice game, which is being streamed live, will be India’s final chance to sort out their combinations ahead of the first Test, starting in Adelaide, from December 17.
The touring Indians don’t have enough experience of facing the pink ball in top-flight cricket, having played only one such Test against Bangladesh last year. India though won that game, held at the Eden Gardens, by a handsome margin of innings and 46 runs.
Squads:
India: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanama Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitch Swepson, Harry Conway
Indian innings first drinks break is here and India are 87/2 in 14 overs. Shubman Gill has scored 36 off 34 balls with 5 fours and one six. Hanuma Vihari on the other hand is taking his time at the SCG. Sean Abbott and Will Sutherland are holding the attack.
Four members of Australia's Test squad are playing in the tour game- opening batsman Joe Burns, all-rounder Cameron Green, pace bowler Sean Abbott and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.India 85/2 in 13 overs (Gill 35*, Vihari 7*)
Prithvi Shaw, who was looking in great touch, departed for 40 off just 29 balls. Will Sutherland got the wicket in his first over and the 63-run partnership ended here. Hanuma Vihari is the new man in. India 72/2 in 8.5 overs
Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading the Indian side in this three-day practice game with first-class status, won the toss at Sydney and chose to bat first. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw opened the innings of this Pink Ball warm-up game and Agarwal fell early for just 2 runs. Now Shaw and Gill are at the middle and after 7 overs, the youngsters have stitched a 51 run partnership. India 56-1 in 7 overs