Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: Australia trail by 598 runs

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India look confident for first series win in Australia after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored milestone centuries and the tourists declared at 622/7 near stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test on Friday.

Leading the series 2-1 and only needing to avoid defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a breakthrough tour win in Australia. Pujara scored 193 before Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred. The hosts were 24 without loss from the 10 overs before stumps, with Marcus Harris on 19 and Usman Khawaja on five.