Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: Australia trail by 598 runs

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India look confident for first series win in Australia after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored milestone centuries and the tourists declared at 622/7 near stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test on Friday.
Leading the series 2-1 and only needing to avoid defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a breakthrough tour win in Australia. Pujara scored 193 before Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred. The hosts were 24 without loss from the 10 overs before stumps, with Marcus Harris on 19 and Usman Khawaja on five.
Harris on 42
It has been an entertaining watch so far. Khawaja brought out the reverse sweep twice on Jadeja, the first being a dot and the second running away to the backward point boundary.
The openers take on Jadeja and Shami
Australia race past the 50-run mark with Khawaja and Harris smashing their way through the last two overs. They hit two fours from the last two overs each and are 57/0.
Harris survives
Harris comes down the track for Jadeja and tries to hit it through mid-on, Rahul is there and dives to his right to take the ball. It looked like it carried but Rahul himself admitted that the ball didn't carry.
He mesmerized MCG and the rest of the cricketing world for a better part of the first two days of this match. But the person who has shaped his batting technique, his father and coach Arvind, was not able to watch what was his son's, and Indian cricket's, most significant innings. Cheteshwar knew his father was getting a cardiac catheterisation to regularize his heart’s rhythm and still kept his focus on the pitch of the SCG. READ MORE
Hello and Welcome!
If Australia thought that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's Melbourne vigil was bad, it was made to look like a bed of roses by the Indian lower middle order yesterday at the SCG. Every partnership crossed the 100-run mark while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put up over 200 runs for the seventh wicket.
Australia start Day 3 on 27/0 chasing a target of 622 runs. Khawaja and Harris in the middle, Bumrah to bowl the first over.