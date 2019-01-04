Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: Pujara, Vihari aim to make hosts toil harder

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India have the early advantage in the fourth and final Test of the series with an imposing 303/4 at the end of day one. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are unbeaten at the crease and will be looking to put the match firmly beyond Australia’s grasp when they come out to bat on Day 2. But for that to happen India need to continue the good work and post a total of around 500.

If that happens, keeping in mind India’s bowling attack, India would not need to bat another time in this match. But the hosts will not be mere pushovers. Who will emerge on top on day two? Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia fourth test.