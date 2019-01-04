Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: Pujara, Vihari aim to make hosts toil harder

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India have the early advantage in the fourth and final Test of the series with an imposing 303/4 at the end of day one. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are unbeaten at the crease and will be looking to put the match firmly beyond Australia’s grasp when they come out to bat on Day 2. But for that to happen India need to continue the good work and post a total of around 500.
If that happens, keeping in mind India’s bowling attack, India would not need to bat another time in this match. But the hosts will not be mere pushovers. Who will emerge on top on day two? Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia fourth test.
Hazlewood with the 1st over
Pujara runs three off the second ball and that is the all the runs that came out of that over. Vihari is then peppered by short deliveries which he does well to fend off.
Another day of Che?
In this era of slap bang T20 cricket where batting through 20 overs is seen as an achievement, Cheteshwar Pujara has made batting throughout a day look like child's play. Here he is practising. (ammusing himself)
Hello and welcome!
Vihari and Pujara were looking as fluent as ever during the third session on Day 1. But Brendon Julian says in his pitch report that there could be a bit of variable bounce n offer and even some assistance for spinners later in the day. India would be looking to bat at least one more full session then.