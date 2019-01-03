Ind vs Aus 4th Day 1 Test Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: India win toss, elect to bat first

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: The usual noises that swirl around an Indian team going into the last Test match of its Australian tour tell stories of infighting, hidden injuries, loss of form of key players, questions around the captain’s abilities etc. This time, while there are form and injuries for the players to worry about, all of those negatives have been practically drowned out by the fact that India might actually win this.

They may not be facing the toughest of Australian teams but this series could have gone the other way too. It could have been a victory and a stepping stone to recovery for the hosts and that is what it seemed it would be on the first day of the first Test and after the second Test. But India rallied at the MCG and now have history in sight at the SCG.