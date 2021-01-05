IND vs AUS: KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

KL Rahul will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a wrist injury he sustained while batting in the nets on Saturday.

“KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength,” BCCI said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

It also stated that Rahul will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The stylish batsman’s absence from the squad will add more woes to the side as the visitors have already lost Mohammed Shami and Umesh Sharma due to injury. While Team India are without Virat Kohli in these three Tests and Ishant Sharma could also not be a part of the squad.

Though Rohit Sharma is all set to play in the third Test in Sydney starting from January 7, KL Rahul’s injury has come as a major blow to the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Rahul was expected to make a comeback in Test XI for India, following a string of low scores from Hanuma Vihari. Vihari has scored 45 runs in last three innings.

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1 after India’s heroic win in the Boxing Day Test. Skipper Rahane led the side from the front with a 112-run knock in the first innings which helped India register an 8-wicket win.