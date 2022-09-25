scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India lock horns with Aaron Finch’s Australia in series decider

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 25, 2022 5:37:58 pm
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Scorecard: India will look to clinch the 3-match T20 series against Australia in the 3rd and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. The last match in Nagpur was disrupted by rain, with India snapping up the victory in an 8-over contest. India skipper Rohit Sharma was in top form on Friday, scoring a blistering 46 off 20 balls.

Both sides, however, will be a bit concerned about their bowling department which have been inconsistent as of late. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have looked out of depth in this series while Australia would look to plug in the gap left by young pacer Nathan Ellis. Both sides will probably start with the same XI tonight.

17:37 (IST)25 Sep 2022
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis/Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

17:36 (IST)25 Sep 2022
India take on Australia in the 3rd and final T20I match in Hyderabad tonight. Effectively a series decider, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit will hope to end the campaign with a win and clinch the series before they take on South Africa in a few days. The bowling department of both teams are a suspect and it will be interesting to see if they make any changes in their playing XI tonight.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, on their win in the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, India, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

