IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India lock horns with Aaron Finch’s Australia in series decider

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Scorecard: India will look to clinch the 3-match T20 series against Australia in the 3rd and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. The last match in Nagpur was disrupted by rain, with India snapping up the victory in an 8-over contest. India skipper Rohit Sharma was in top form on Friday, scoring a blistering 46 off 20 balls.
Both sides, however, will be a bit concerned about their bowling department which have been inconsistent as of late. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have looked out of depth in this series while Australia would look to plug in the gap left by young pacer Nathan Ellis. Both sides will probably start with the same XI tonight.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis/Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
