IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 12000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar

Virat Kohli became the sixth player after Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene to score 12000 ODI runs. (Reuters)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather in his illustrious cricket career on Wednesday. Virat Kohli, who was just 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in ODI cricket, reached the milestone during the third and final ODI against Australia.

The Indian run machine made the record at the Manuka Oval in Canberra as he went past 12000 runs in grand style. Kohli achieved the feat in his 242nd innings, which is 58 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar held the record for being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in 300 innings. Before the third ODI at Canberra, Kohli had 11,977 runs in 250 ODIs.

Kohli touched the figure when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of the India innings. He became the sixth player after Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene to score 12000 ODI runs.

The 32-year-old Indian captain was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries. He made his debut in 2008. Tendulkar scored 18426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half centuries.

