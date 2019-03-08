IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down in the T20Is against Australia, Team India returned to winning ways with back-to-back victories in the ongoing ODI series. The Men in Blue boast of a 2-0 lead over the visitors and will look to carry forward their winning momentum to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia on Friday.

With the team management going for multiple combinations to finalise the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup, concerns are mounting on the squad after a flop show by the top-order in both the matches. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu are struggling to get runs under their belt. Dhawan was dismissed on a duck and then 21 in the first two ODIs and Rayudu has been able to amass only 31 runs. After poor show by the top-order batsmen, KL Rahul is likely to get a chance in the third match in Ranchi.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time does India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What is India and Australia’s squad for the 3rd ODI?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.