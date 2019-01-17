Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: As India get ready to take on Australia in the final ODI on Friday, the Men in Blue would hope to end the one-month long tour in style. After securing a maiden Test-series victory on Australian soil, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would also aim to clinch their first bilateral ODI series. After going down in the first match by 34-runs, MS Dhoni and the Indian skipper made sure that India were back in the hunt. The duo played a crucial role in India’s six-wicket win over Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

If India manages to win the series tomorrow, the Men In Blue will finish the current season without having lost a series in Australia. India after leveling the three-match T20I series 1-1, went on to register a historic 2-1 Test triumph over the hosts.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will take place on Friday, January 18, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time does India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 7:50 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:20 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, SONY SIX HD, Sony Ten 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Six. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff