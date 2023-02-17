IND vs AUS 2nd Test: ‘Test cricket challenges you just like life’, says Cheteshwar Pujara during his 100th Test felicitation ceremony

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Senior India Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara got felicitated on his 100th Test feat at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second India vs Australia Test starts on Friday. “It is an honour to receive this cap from you (Sunil Gavaskar), legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I’d get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I’d encourage y’all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I’d like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who’ve supported me throughout this journey, ” Pujara said.

A special cap was awarded to Pujara to honour his 100th Test. Gavaskar gave a very earnest speech on Pujara’s contributions for India. The entire team was standing behind, and Pujara had his family members beside him to celebrate this special occasion.

Heaping praise on Pujara’s milestone, Gavaskar said,”When we are playing as kids growing up, we all love whether we’re playing at home or down in the streets in the maidans. We’re all dreaming of playing for India. When we do eventually play for India, it’s an unbelievable feeling. And we want to do that over and over and again, to be able to do that you need a lot of hard work. That you have the determination that you have set self-belief to be able to lift yourself up from the lean periods and then still focus on getting the job done.

When you go out to bat, it looks as if you’re not just taking the bat with you but you’re taking the flag with you. When you put your body on the line for, you’ve taken the blows, you’ve got the bowlers earn your wicket. Every single run you have scored has been a big-big plus as far as India is concerned.”

“You’ve been a role model for what hard work and self belief and dreams can do. So many, many congratulations on getting to the 100th Test match. Welcome to the 100 Test match club. I wish and pray that you become the first Indian to score a big 100 in your 100th Test match, and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi,” the batting great said.

The team India members led by skipper Rohit Sharma also gave Pujara a guard of honour as the team walked in to field against Australia. Gautam Gambhir rang the bell at the Kotla to commence play.

Meanwhile, Australia brought back Travis Head and picked debutant Matt Kuhnemann as their third spinner in a bold selection gamble for the second. Head replaced fellow batter Matt Renshaw while paceman Scott Boland made way for Queenslander Kuhnemann, who had played 13 first-class matches before his shock selection.

India won the opening test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.