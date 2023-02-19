IND vs AUS: Swept away in 90 minutes: harrowed Australia capitulate to the guiles of Jadeja, Ashwin; India win by 6 wickets

The milestone man Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his hundredth Test, cuffed Toddy Murphy’s ball through midwicket to wrap up a famous comeback victory for India at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Pujara pumped his fists in the air towards the dug-out under the Virat Kohli pavilion, and a split-second later, his teammates rushed to the ground elatedly. With his characteristic calm, despite the wobble around him, he ensured that India overhauled the target of 115 with six wickets in hand. The second win of the four-Test series means that India have placed one leg in the World Test Championship final.

Their broken Australian counterparts stood baffled, wondering how they contrived to lose a game they had dominated for long passages. The tourists would rue the 90 minutes and 110 balls of implosion in the first session on Sunday, where they lost nine wickets for 52 runs, a consequence of their indiscretion with the bat as well as the combined guiles of thel world’s most deceptive spin act—Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin. “This one, hurts,” Australia’s captain Pat Cummins would say. His counterpart, Rohit Sharma would say: “Looking at how things were yesterday, the way we came back and finished our job was great. I think the bowlers were fantastic, to take 9 wickets today morning is commendable.”

The comeback began with his champion off-spinner Ashwin nailing Travis Head and then Steve Smith, before Jadeja did Jadeja things. That is to run through the batting order with his blend of accuracy and mastery of lengths, subtlety and aggression. The mere sight of him would tire Australia—in Nagpur, he scored 70 runs and nabbed seven wickets; here he whipped up 10 wickets, including his career best of 7/42, and scored 26 valuable runs in a low-scoring match. Both times he was the man of the match.

No one would have expected an early finish. The Sunday audience had hardly settled down on the seats than Australia’s capitulation set in. They might have come prepared for a long day of grind and haze, sweater and scarves to cover the evening chill, but they would reach home in time for a late lunch or tea. In a sense, Australia’s shuddering collapse gifted them a memorable day on the ground and family time in the evening.

Though Australia had breezed to 61 for one on Saturday, there was a sense of foreboding that they could collapse on Sunday. None perhaps would have expected chaos to descend so swiftly. Just six balls into the first over, Ashwin dislodged Head, whose 43 accounted for nearly half the runs the visitors eventually managed. The wily off-spinner, striking an irresistible length throughout the game, lured him into a drive with the inward drift from around the stump, dropped the ball shorter than where Head thought it would, then spun away devilishly to brush his edge.

There was a sense of foreboding about his departure. His hyper-aggressive tactics were profitable in the last hour of the second day, but Sunday required a more old-fashioned approach. Head would not buy it, and encouraged by a cover-driven four off Ashwin, he tried to blast Ashwin out of the attack, and realised the inevitable futility of it.

That was just the start of what would be one of the most harrowing 90 minutes in the history of Australian cricket. The five overs between the exits of Head and Steve Smith was the fleeting hope-filler. But when Ashwin nailed Smith, Australia’s lone proven conquerer of the subcontinent, in front, chaos broke loose. Smith’s dismissal—trying to sweep on a pitch where the ball kept low and missing the swipe altogether—was a warning his colleagues did not heed to. They followed their talisman’s path into the abyss. No one demonstrated the patience to stick, grind the runs and dishevel the bowler’s lengths and lines.

As difficult a proposition it is to survive Jadeja and Ashwin on a deck with invariable bounce and cracks beginning to enlarge, as daunting a task it is to outwit the two most skilled spinners in the world, Australia’s batsmen did little to make their own lives easier. It was as though before they hunt you down, they will kill themselves. Even the nerves of the usually composed Marnus Labuschagne snapped, as he attempted to late-cut the stiflingly stump-to-stump Ravindra Jadeja and could only toe-end the ball back onto the stumps. Late cuts on a turning, low track is as risky as it could get, and uncharacteristic of batsman of Labuschagne’s game-awareness and skillset. Seeing his splattered stumps, he looked skywards and cursed himself. He could have seen the fabled Australian virtues of tenacity and resilience drift aimlessly in the hazy skies.

Until then, he was batting with the comfort and composure of someone who had tamed the surface and bowlers, sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners with aplomb, making them resort to defensive lines and injecting panic in the field. At that juncture Australia were just a sturdy stand away from dictating the game. All they required was some sensible batting, not gift wickets, hang around and wait patiently for the ball to get older and then punish the Indian spinners. Instead, they tried to Bazball their way out of trouble. Enchanting and contagious could be England’s ultra-aggressive approach, but the context and conditions were far from ideal. A half-baked approach could only invite more embarrassment. At the heart of their self-destruction shone confusion. Muddled-heads and stiff bodies—a walking manual on how not to play in the subcontinent.

From that point—at 85 for four and their two best batsmen in the dugout—they swiftly unravelled, crashing like a derailed freight train. The score on 95 for three, they lost four wickets in the space of only 10, each of the four batsmen attempting a hideous shot. After Labuschagne’s late-cut gone awry, Renshaw chose to sweep and informed the bowler of his intentions prematurely. A long stride down the ground did not suffice, as Ashwin pulled his anarchy back a trifle to trap him leg before the wicket. Unable to wrap his head around the chaos around him, Peter Handscombe drove loosely and outside-edged to Virat Kohli at slips. A disjointed Pat Cummins heaved ungainly, failed to connect his bat on ball, and saw Jadeja celebrating his fifth wicket with a cackle and fist-pump.

After a 23-ball respite, the pavilion-ward march continued. Alex Carey swept to his doom, like a self-fulfilling prophecy, and Australia folded up for 113, a collapse even more shocking and galling than the Nagpur roll-out. From the successive second-innings collapses, and not exceedingly unplayable wickets, the redemption road in the series is long and forlorn for Australia.