IND vs AUS: Axar and Ashwin are not lower order batsmen, they can walk into top 6 of few international teams, says Nathan Lyon

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin’s rearguard action helped India overcome Nathan Lyon’s bowling masterclass as the hosts finished one run behind Australia’s first-innings 263 on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

While Patel romped his way to a fine innings of 74 Ashwin scored a vital 37 as the duo stitched a 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket to help India recover from 139/7 and finish on 262.

Lyon, who was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors, ran through the Indian top order as Australia looked poised for a significant first-innings lead but Patel and Ashwin forged a century-plus partnership to frustrate the Kangaroos and brought back India into the game.

After the end of day’s play, Lyon heaped praise on the duo and talking to the host broadcaster said, “They are good batters and they could bat in the top 6 in most other sides.”

“Here they are batting at 8 and 9, they are not bowlers who can bat but proper batters,” he added.

Reflecting on his bowling performance, Lyon said, “I think I sort of deviated from my strengths at Nagpur, my strength is getting it spin over the top and here I just went back to my basics. The pace was the same throughout the series.

When asked whether 250 is a good target to defend in the last innings, Lyon said, “Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It’s gonna set up for what should be a good Test match. A few more would be nice.”