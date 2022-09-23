IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma & co. look to level series in Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: India will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I in Nagpur on Friday, hoping to wash away the memories of the last clash where they failed to defend a 200+ score. The Rohit Sharma-led hosts had a torrid time in Mohali, where their bowling attack was ripped to shreds by Cameron Green and Matthew Wade. Except Axar Patel, all the other bowlers had a rather rough night against a depleted Australian outfit.
With Jasprit Bumrah declared fit, expect changes in the Indian team tonight. The visitors, however, are likely to keep things as it is and will hope for more of the same. Nathan Ellis have been one of their finds in recent time and he will probably be leading the attack for Australia in the bowling department.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS below.
After the first T20I, Hardik Pandya had expressed his thoughts on how the absence of Jasprit Bumrah is a big one for India.
“We all know what Bumrah brings to the side and how important he is for us. Jasprit being there makes a big difference. He is coming back after injury, and it is important for him to get enough time before he makes his comeback,” he had said.
Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin for the second match against Australia.
Read here: India-Australia Playing XI tip-off: Bumrah, Chahar, Ashwin may replace Umesh, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal
From using 10 openers in the time since the last T20 World Cup and locking on the same combination as UAE 2021 to barely having options in the lower middle order. India's experiments since the last T20 World Cup on the way to this next one seem inconclusive now that the squad for the upcoming world tournament has been announced. WATCH 👇
This isn’t a lament about Chahal or even if Ravi Bishnoi could have been picked instead, but an attempt to understand what he does when things are loaded against him.
Read here: What does Yuzvendra Chahal do when conditions don’t help? Why does he get hit for runs?
From swapping states, doing 5-6 different jobs to pay his bills, contempleting about quitting cricket, to getting a hat-trick on international debut, Nathan Ellis' rise is a classic case of hard-work and persistence.
Read here: In Starc’s absence, Nathan Ellis shines for Australia in first T20 against India
India skipper Rohit Sharma had no qualms conceding that they were outplayed by a confident and ruthless Australia in the series opener in Mohali on Tuesday, pinning the blame on the ineffective and inconsistent bowling by his side. All-rounder Hardik Pandya said the team failed to execute its plans. “Aap batao kahaan haare? (You guys tell us where we lost),” he shot back when asked about where India lost the first T20I.
Read here: Rohit blames bowlers, Hardik can’t pinpoint cause, Wade says 3 sixes in Harshal’s over game-changer
And action!
Time for the second act of this India-Australia bilateral series. Australia bested India in Mohali, chasing 209, and picked a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts cannot afford any more mistakes, not just in context of the series but in terms of the big picture that is the T20 World Cup, looming larger than it did on Wednesday. Too many dropped catches were a cause of concern for the men in blue but then so was the death bowling.
Australia on the other hand would be happy with the way Cameron Green stepped up as an opener and how Matthew Wade proved his mettle lower down the order. Nathan Ellis was another positive for the visitors. The defending champions would be eyeing to finish the series in the second outing, rest easy, and maybe alter a few combinations in the final T20I.