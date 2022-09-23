IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma & co. look to level series in Nagpur

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live: Possible changes in the XI!

After the first T20I, Hardik Pandya had expressed his thoughts on how the absence of Jasprit Bumrah is a big one for India.

“We all know what Bumrah brings to the side and how important he is for us. Jasprit being there makes a big difference. He is coming back after injury, and it is important for him to get enough time before he makes his comeback,” he had said.

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin for the second match against Australia.

