Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After beating India in the first ODI at SCG by 34-runs, hosts Australia would eye for a second consecutive win on Tuesday to clinch their first ODI series, since January 2017. After posting a target of 288 runs, Australian bowling attack led by debutant Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson rattled the India top-order pushing the visitors on backfoot. Despite Rohit Sharma put on a valiant effort but India failed to recover from the early as Australia eventually won the match.

The fixture in Adelaide provides the hosts with a perfect chance to seal the series early and regain some lost pride.

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will take place on Tuesday, January 15, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will begin at 8:50 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:20 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, SONY SIX HD, Sony Ten 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Six. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake