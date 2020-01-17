IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India take on Australia in the second ODI on Friday India take on Australia in the second ODI on Friday

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Streaming and Live Cricket Score Online: With the positions restored to the original batting order, Virat Kolhi-led side take on Australia in the must-win second ODI on Friday.

India went down in their biggest ODI defeat to Australia by 10 wickets in Mumbai as David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed unbeaten centuries in the series-opener. The Indian skipper failed to convert his start and is now back at the number three position in hope of providing stability to the middle-order.

Pant’s absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune.

The track here is expected to be a belter and India can draw confidence from the home series against New Zealand in 2017, when they won 2-1 after losing the opener, co-incidentally in Mumbai.

PREVIEW: Virat Kohli may bat at No.3 as IND aim to keep series alive

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Patrick Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

The Indian Express Sports is now on Telegram. For more news, videos and podcasts, subscribe to Indian Express Sports on Telegram.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd