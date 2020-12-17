scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 17, 2020
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s bouncer leaves Virat Kohli’s thumb bleeding

Virat Kohli stays strong after his right-hand thumb gets injured off Mitchell Starc's bouncer.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 17, 2020 2:57:52 pm
Virat Kohli Mitchell StarcVirat Kohli's right hand thumb was injured when Starc's ball smashed it. (Screengrab)

Australian bowlers have been dominating on Day 1 of the first Test at Adelaide, with the attack being led by Mitchell Starc not letting Indian batsmen to score runs easily. With Starc taking a wicket in the second ball of the day, Indian batsmen could take the score past 50 only after 30 overs.

Meanwhile, the real battle on show has been between the two greats — Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc. Things came to a head when Virat Kohli’s finger was hurt in the 43rd over. A short ball from Starc hit Kohli’s right hand. The Indian skipper was seen flinging away his hand from the bat handle in pain.

The shortish and rising delivery hit him hard. The Indian batting mainstay jumped to fend, wore it on the bottom hand. When he put off the glove, the thumb was bleeding. Luckily for Kohli, the top edge fell well wide off the man at short mid-wicket.

Play stopped and the Team India physio came running to the middle and after a brief treatment, Kohli resumed his innings.

After losing Prithvi Shaw in the first over, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal tried to build a partnership but India lost the second wicket for 32. Pujara and Kohli took India past 100 before Nathan Lyon finally got Pujara for 43. At Tea, India were 107/3 with Kohli and Rahane at the crease.

