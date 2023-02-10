IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 live score and updates: Rohit and Ashwin look to solidify India’s grip in Nagpur

IND VS AUS: 1st test live updates: India trail by 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 live score and updates: Captain Rohit Sharma (56 not out) scored an authoritative half-century after Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for as India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on day one of the opening Test against Australia.

Come-back man Jadeja, playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after Tea. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed three wickets while the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each.

Openers Rohit, who hit nine fours and a six in his 69 ball unbeaten knock, and KL Rahul (20) then put up a 76-run opening stand. However, Rahul became spinner Todd Murphy’s (1/13) first international wicket as the Indian opener was sent packing in the penultimate over of the day. India still trail by 100 runs.

