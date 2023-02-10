IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 live score and updates: Rohit and Ashwin look to solidify India’s grip in Nagpur

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 live score and updates: Captain Rohit Sharma (56 not out) scored an authoritative half-century after Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for as India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on day one of the opening Test against Australia.
Come-back man Jadeja, playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after Tea. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed three wickets while the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each.
Openers Rohit, who hit nine fours and a six in his 69 ball unbeaten knock, and KL Rahul (20) then put up a 76-run opening stand. However, Rahul became spinner Todd Murphy’s (1/13) first international wicket as the Indian opener was sent packing in the penultimate over of the day. India still trail by 100 runs.
Virat Kohli handed Australian batter Steve Smith a massive reprieve on the first ball of the 16th over, when the Australian was batting on six. On a quickish ball from Axar Patel, the former Australian captain went for a drive but instead edged the ball. Kohli, standing in at first slip, couldn’t latch on to it. As replays showed, the former India captain’s top body was more erect and high-up while his hands were above his knees — a position that makes it difficult to react quickly to a sharp chance, Sriram Veera explains. (READ MORE)
The secret of how both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne repelled the Indian spinners in the first session of Nagpur Test lies in their hands. The other factors for sure like: playing late, head over the ball, trying not to lunge or play across, but many good batsmen can do all that. What sets these two apart is the way they use their hands to get bat in angles to get them out of jail even if they have misread the length or in slightly awkward balance, Sriram Veera analyses. (READ MORE)
As visuals of Ravindra Jadeja applying some solution on his left index finger on the opening day of the first Test against Australia surfaced on social media, former Australia captain Tim Paine called it “interesting” leading to debates on Australian media as to what the Indian spinner was doing. However, putting all theories to rest, sources in the know told The Indian Express that Jadeja was just applying an “ointment for callus finger”, reports Venkata Krishna. (READ MORE)
The scattered crowd chanting his name, the sun kissing his forehead as he uttered a silent prayer heaven-ward, Ravindra Jadeja untied his hair-bun and waved his tresses wildly like a rockstar in mid-concert. His teammates would ruffle and pull the hair, but Jadeja would simply keep laughing at the frivolity around him, as he walked back in glee to the dressing room holding aloft the ragged red ball of love on his comeback to international cricket, writes Sandip G. (READ MORE)
Perhaps, Australia’s batsmen made it look harder than it actually was. Perhaps, Rohit Sharma’s cavalier approach was the way to bat on this low-bounce, slow-turning deck. Maybe, Australia were a fraction overcautious in phases in the first session. Maybe, India’s spinners simply bowled better, tighter and sharper, though without any doubt this was a challenging surface to bat. Sandip G elucidates on the day one India-Australia action from Nagpur. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia. Opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for paltry 177 runs, while in reply, India were 77 for 1 at the stumps on Day 1. Stay tuned for all the live action of Day 2.