IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Lunch update: Australia steady innings after early blows

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: After an early wobble at the start of the innings, it took the calm reassuring presence of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to help see out the first session for the visitors on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Labuschagne was batting on 47 while Smith had made a patient 19 off 74 balls at lunch at Nagpur to help Australia reach 76 for 2.

It took just six overs for spin to be introduced on the first day of the first Test of what promises to be a mouthwatering four-Test series. Ravindra Jadeja was handed the ball on his comeback to the national team after five months of being on the sidelines to a right knee injury. In the three overs they split before that, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami had made inroads into the Australian top order.

Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja in the second over itself, an LBW call that was initially given not out, but was overturned by the TV umpire. One over later, Shami sent David Warner’s stump cartwheeling with a peach of a delivery. Australia slumped to 2 for 2 in the third over.

While skipper Rohit Sharma brought on Jadeja in the seventh over and Axar Patel came on in the eighth over. Ravichandran Ashwin, the man who has been a constant on Australian minds in the build-up to the series, was only introduced in the 22nd over.