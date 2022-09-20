scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Experimental India lock horns with Australia in Mohali

India vs Australia ( IND vs AUS ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 20, 2022 5:53:55 pm
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live | India vs Australia Live Updates | India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Live ScorecardIND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India vs Australia from IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins today. The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get ‘all the answers from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Australia from Mohali.

17:53 (IST)20 Sep 2022
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live: Jasprit Bumrah expected top start tonight

Though India did reasonably well with the bat in the Asia Cup, they experimented a lot during the tournament. Their lack of depth in the bowling department was also exposed, but now Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back and are expected to make it into the playing XI. (READ MORE)

17:45 (IST)20 Sep 2022
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

After a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, India will lock horns with Australia in the first T20I in Mohali tonight. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup. Stay tuned for live updates.

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 05:33:26 pm
