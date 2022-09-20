IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Experimental India lock horns with Australia in Mohali

India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins today. The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get ‘all the answers from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.
Follow IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Updates below
Though India did reasonably well with the bat in the Asia Cup, they experimented a lot during the tournament. Their lack of depth in the bowling department was also exposed, but now Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back and are expected to make it into the playing XI. (READ MORE)
After a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, India will lock horns with Australia in the first T20I in Mohali tonight. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup. Stay tuned for live updates.