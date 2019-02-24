Ind vs Aus 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I Live?

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a thumping tour to Australia in which India won the series in all the three formats, the Virat Kohli-led men in blue will host the Aussies in their own backyard. The series, which is being viewed as the final practice ground for India before the World Cup in May, will kick off with the first T20I. The side suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the format, which remain their only blemish in otherwise near-perfect 2019 so far. India would be eager to bounce back from the defeat with a thumping win over Australia.

When is India vs Australia 1st T20?

India vs Australia 1st T20 will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 1st T20?

India vs Australia 1st T20 will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

What time does India vs Australia 1st T20 begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20 will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st T20?

India vs Australia 1st T20 will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20?

India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Australia 1st T20?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa