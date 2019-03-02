Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A big test is on the cards as India and Australia gear up for a meeting in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Saturday. This will be India’s final chance to test their players in the 50-overs format before the upcoming World Cup tournament and Virat Kohli’s side is likely to put out fringe elements such as KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik on the task.

Australia, who will enter the tournament on the back of spectacular 2-0 T20I series win will feel all the confidence in the world, going into the first ODI. Glenn Maxwell, who is in good nick, could prove to be the key player once again in the format.

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does India vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye