Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
IND vs AUS: ‘1 out of 10 marks’ Mark Taylor roasts David Warner’s performance in first Test

Mark Taylor was unhappy with Usman Khawaja’s second-innings shot as well

David Warner with other teammates during team's practice session at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. (Express Photo- Praveen Khanna)
Australia’s legendary captain Mark Taylor is clearly not too pleased with David Warner in India. In his report card for the first Test at Nagpur, he gave Warner just one mark out of 10.

“Davey in India … it’s not his favourite place to play. That’s an understatement. He’s averaging 22 in India, where he doesn’t have bounce or pace on the ball. He hasn’t had that in the past in India and he’s not going to get it at all in this series, but he’s going to have to find a way to conquer batting in India if he stays in the side. India is a unique place to play,” Taylor told Channel Nine.

Not that he was harsh only on Warner, but gave the same treatment of Usman Khawaja. Again, just 1 mark.

“Like Warner, Usman Khawaja didn’t do much to contribute unfortunately. That was a disappointing dismissal on day three. Got a wide one and went after it and was caught at first slip. That was disappointing, particularly when you see how the guys who did well in this match batted. They watched the ball closely, worked for their 30 or 40 runs. It was a strange shot by Khawaja.” Khawaja had fallen in the second innings, going for an extravagant drive off R Ashwin to a ball that landed on the rough outside off.

Another batsman who got just one in Taylor’s report card was Matt Renshaw.

“To leave Travis Head out for Matthew Renshaw was a bold, bold move. I still can’t quite see the logic behind it, considering Renshaw is not yet a proven player against spin bowling. That was a strange selection and he had a match to forget.”

Nathan Lyon too didn’t fare too well with Taylor.

“I’ve always been worried about Nathan Lyon in India because he’s the sort of bowler who likes pace, bounce and over-spin in the pitch, more so than side-spin and natural variation. Todd Murphy is much more like Ravichandran Ashwin than Lyon is. Unfortunately Lyon didn’t have much of an impact in Nagpur.”

Taylor gave 9 points to Todd Murphy with the wicketkeeper Alex Carey getting the second-highest (6 points). Both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith secured 5 points apiece.

Mark Taylor was also pretty fine with Pat Cummins on-field captaincy. “I don’t think he could have done much more as captain. He was a bit limited with the side they chose. When you’ve got two right-arm quicks and two right-arm off-spinners as your four-man attack it’s very difficult to do much more with that.”

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:42 IST
Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
