India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final: Ayush Mhatre’s India will lock horns with Mahboob Khan in Harare

India vs Afghanistan Under 19 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre’s India will take on Mahboob Khan’s Afghanistan in the second semifinal of the U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday. The former team is the most successful in the competition, having won the trophy five times.

India will aim to defeat Afghanistan and take a step forward to secure their sixth title and extend their dominance. India has played five games in the tournament and has won all the games comfortably. In the previous game altough they did not play at their best, India thrashed Pakistan by 58 runs.

Story continues below this ad Afghanistan has won four out of its five games, and its only loss came against Sri Lanka. However, given the form of both sides, India will hold an edge over Afghanistan going into the knockout clash. Abhigyan Kundu is the star batter for India with 199 runs from five games, and with the ball, Henil Patel and RS Ambrish picked up 11 wickets. FOLLOW ALL THE LIVE UPDATES BETWEEN INDIA AND AFGHANISTAN BELOW Live Updates Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (ICC photo) The 2026 Under-19 World Cup has been a journey of unfulfilled potential for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who entered the tournament as one of India's most anticipated talents. Across five matches, the young left-hander has managed a string of starts—scoring 30, 52, 40, 72, and 2—proving his ability to handle elite bowling but failing to anchor a match-winning total. While his record-breaking 72 against Bangladesh showcased historical maturity for a 14-year-old, a pattern of "soft" dismissals against short-pitched pace has prevented him from delivering the singular, tournament-defining performance many expected. As India heads into the semi-finals against Afghanistan, he remains an enigma: a player possessing every tool for greatness but still searching for the discipline to turn glimpses of promise into sustained dominance. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

