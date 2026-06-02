IND vs AFG: Why have India called up Auqib Nabi and Prince Yadav for Mullanpur Test?

India have bolstered their preparations for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh by adding six bowlers as net bowlers. Gurjapneet Singh, Auqib Nabi, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar have joined the Indian camp to assist the squad in the build-up to the red-ball contest.

The six net bowlers join an attack that already includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar.

Among the new arrivals, Nabi stands out for his remarkable 2025-26 domestic season. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 60 wickets in just 17 innings at an impressive average of 12.56. His performances played a pivotal role in Jammu & Kashmir securing their maiden Ranji Trophy title, establishing him as one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the country.