IND vs AFG: Why have India called up Auqib Nabi and Prince Yadav for Mullanpur Test?

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India have bolstered their preparations for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh by adding six bowlers as net bowlers. Gurjapneet Singh, Auqib Nabi, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar have joined the Indian camp to assist the squad in the build-up to the red-ball contest.
The six net bowlers join an attack that already includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar.
Among the new arrivals, Nabi stands out for his remarkable 2025-26 domestic season. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 60 wickets in just 17 innings at an impressive average of 12.56. His performances played a pivotal role in Jammu & Kashmir securing their maiden Ranji Trophy title, establishing him as one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the country.
“You do not necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said at the time of his selection. “And he was close. But at this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked.”
Prince Yadav has also earned recognition following an impressive rise through the domestic ranks. The right-arm seamer, who has already been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, caught the attention of selectors and fans alike with his performances in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.
In a disappointing campaign for the Lucknow Super Giants, he took 16 wickets in 14 matches, impressing everyone with his hard lengths, which made him a difficult bowler to hit.
Gurjapneet has had a previous stint as a net bowler with the Indian team and was the highest wicket-taker in the Duleep Trophy last year, with 10 wickets at an average of 24.10.
Saransh Jain, who did not play the IPL, took 30 wickets in seven matches for Madhya Pradesh, while left-arm wristspinner Shivang Kumar played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, where he took nine wickets in 13 matches.
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