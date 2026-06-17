IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill hits first ODI century as captain

Shubman Gill continued his prolific scoring form as he recorded his maiden ODI century as captain in the second match against Afghanistan at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

FOLLOW: IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, 2ND ODI

Batting out of his usual position as opener to accomodate the returning Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, Gill turned to the No. 3 slot. After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl, Gill walked in during the third over after Jaiswal fell early to Mohammed Saleem on four off deliveries.

Continuing his flawless run from the previous ODI where he struck an unbeaten 84 during a 195-run chase in Dharamsala, Gill steered the innings with a 87-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma. While Rohit missed out on his half-century, Gill doubled his scoring rates and cruised to his century in only 77 deliveries, an innings laced with 12 fours and two sixes.