IND vs AFG One-off Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast, Score and Online Stream

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India vs Afghanistan One-off Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Test cricket is back after the end of the T20 extravaganza in the IPL and India face Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This will be the first Test between the two sides since 2018, with the last one also being Afghanistan first ever match in the format.
That match was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with India being led by Ajinkya Rahane and Afghanistan by Asghar Afghan. Centuries from openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, and a quickfire 71 off 94 balls by Hardik Pandya, helped India get to a score of 474 batting first. Both of Afghanistan’s innings then ended inside the second day itself. While India are favourites to win this time around as well, there are plenty of talking points to look forward to for the hosts, chief of which being how a few newcomers perform for them and how Rishabh Pant reacts to being sacked as vice-captain after a horrendous season in the IPL.
When will the IND vs AFG One-off Test take place?
The IND vs AFG One-off Test will start on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Which stadium will host the IND vs AFG One-off Test match?
The IND vs AFG One-off Test match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
How to watch the Live Telecast of the IND vs AFG One-off Test match on television?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AFG One-off Test on Star Sports network.
Which platform will live stream IND vs AFG One-off Test match?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the IND vs AFG One-off Test match on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar
Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.