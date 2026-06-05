IND vs AFG One-off Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast, Score and Online Stream

India vs Afghanistan One-off Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Test cricket is back after the end of the T20 extravaganza in the IPL and India face Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This will be the first Test between the two sides since 2018, with the last one also being Afghanistan first ever match in the format.

That match was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with India being led by Ajinkya Rahane and Afghanistan by Asghar Afghan. Centuries from openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, and a quickfire 71 off 94 balls by Hardik Pandya, helped India get to a score of 474 batting first. Both of Afghanistan’s innings then ended inside the second day itself. While India are favourites to win this time around as well, there are plenty of talking points to look forward to for the hosts, chief of which being how a few newcomers perform for them and how Rishabh Pant reacts to being sacked as vice-captain after a horrendous season in the IPL.