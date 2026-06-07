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IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 2: India in driver’s seat as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant resume innings

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score, Day 2: With twin centuries by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on the opening day, India will enter day 2 firmly on the driver's seat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test exhibition on Sunday

By: Sports Desk
June 7, 2026 07:00 AM IST
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IND vs AFG One-Off Test Live ScoreIND vs AFG One-Off Test Live Score: India take on Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Match Day 2: With twin centuries by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on the opening day, India will enter day 2 firmly on the driver’s seat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test exhibition on Sunday. Gill is still unbeaten with 103 runs while Rahul fell for 100 with India posting a massive 368/3 at day 1 stumps.

With Gill, Rishabh Pant is in the middle with an unbeaten 50 in an innings where he looked to have curbed his natural instincts to go from ball one. Instead, the former vice-captain played cautiously, only going after balls that he was sure to get runs.

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Sai Sudharsan, batting at No.3 after being told that he’ll be given a long rope in the position, looked impressive with his 81 runs but he fell to Saleem Safi before he could get to three figures. The only batter who will be disappointed in himself for not taking advantage of a batting pitch will be Yasahsvi Jaiswal who was sent back for 24 runs by Sarfi.

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Shubman Gill and KL Rahul celebrate after scoring centuries against Afghanistan (Express Photos | Kamleshwar Singh)

India 368/3: Gill, Rahul tons put Afghanistan to the sword on Day 1

By the time Zia Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai skimmed through their first overs of the day against Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, it was amply clear that the pitch and the seamers could not have startled the Indian openers.

Playing a Test match in the burning June heat at a new northern venue is a relatively new experience for the Indian unit, too. But the feeling of facing Test thoroughbreds for days is much more stifling for Afghanistan. An unhelpful bowling surface, though, isn’t a new feeling for Rahman and his teammates. They dwell on nature-proof cement slabs day in and day out back home.

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