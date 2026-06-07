IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 2: India in driver’s seat as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant resume innings

IND vs AFG One-Off Test Live Score: India take on Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Match Day 2: With twin centuries by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on the opening day, India will enter day 2 firmly on the driver’s seat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test exhibition on Sunday. Gill is still unbeaten with 103 runs while Rahul fell for 100 with India posting a massive 368/3 at day 1 stumps.

With Gill, Rishabh Pant is in the middle with an unbeaten 50 in an innings where he looked to have curbed his natural instincts to go from ball one. Instead, the former vice-captain played cautiously, only going after balls that he was sure to get runs.

Story continues below this ad Sai Sudharsan, batting at No.3 after being told that he’ll be given a long rope in the position, looked impressive with his 81 runs but he fell to Saleem Safi before he could get to three figures. The only batter who will be disappointed in himself for not taking advantage of a batting pitch will be Yasahsvi Jaiswal who was sent back for 24 runs by Sarfi. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST IND vs AFG ONE-OFF TEST MATCH Day 2 UPDATES