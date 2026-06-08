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IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: How many runs can Afghanistan get?

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score, Day 3: India will look to skittle out Afghanistan on the 3rd day of the one-off Test match in Mullanpur after already getting them 5 down for just 113 runs at the end of the second day's play.

By: Sports Desk
June 8, 2026 07:50 AM IST
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India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Score: IND take on AFG in Mullanpur.India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Score: IND take on AFG in Mullanpur.

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: India will look to skittle out Afghanistan on the 3rd day of the one-off Test match in Mullanpur after already getting them 5 down for just 113 runs at the end of the second day’s play. If India manage to wipe out Afghanistan within 200, they’ll be in a great position to end the match on the third day itself.

Starting Day 2 on 368/3, India managed to reach 564 for 8 and declared, sending the Afghan contingent to bat. Shubman Gill scored 126 while Rishabh Pant chipped in with 81. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten at 52 with Mohammad Saleem Safi taking 6 wickets for Afghanistn.

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For India, debutant Manav Suthar was the star of the show with the ball, snapping up 3 wickets for just 21 runs. The hosts will hope Suthar continues this form on Day 3 as well so that they can end the Afghanistan innings early. Heading into the third day, Rahmat Shah (43) was still in the middle and will be joined by another batter.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST IND vs AFG ONE-OFF TEST MATCH Day 3 UPDATES

Live Blog
07:41 (IST)08 Jun 2026

IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: Teams

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

07:08 (IST)08 Jun 2026

IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: Hola!

Welcome to our live blog for day 3 of the Test match between India and Afghanistan. As they call it. It is moving day in the game a lot of things will be sorted out as the day goes on. Manav Suthar has been fabulous for India. Do stay with us to get all the updates.

Manav Suthar bowls vs Afghanistan at Mullanpur on Sunday. (Express Photo | Kamleshwar Singh)

Sharp turn at 90 kph: Manav Suthar teases India’s spin future in New Chandigarh

Of the key answers that India were pursuing with purpose this week, one arrived on the second afternoon of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh. It would have taken nothing less than a miracle for Afghanistan to silence the Indian batters once captain Shubman Gill had decided to bat first on the opening morning. Predictably, they failed, saved in part from the painful fielding exercise with an Indian declaration coming at 567 for eight after 127 overs on day two.

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