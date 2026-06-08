IND vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: How many runs can Afghanistan get?

India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Score: IND take on AFG in Mullanpur.

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Match Day 3: India will look to skittle out Afghanistan on the 3rd day of the one-off Test match in Mullanpur after already getting them 5 down for just 113 runs at the end of the second day’s play. If India manage to wipe out Afghanistan within 200, they’ll be in a great position to end the match on the third day itself.

Starting Day 2 on 368/3, India managed to reach 564 for 8 and declared, sending the Afghan contingent to bat. Shubman Gill scored 126 while Rishabh Pant chipped in with 81. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten at 52 with Mohammad Saleem Safi taking 6 wickets for Afghanistn.

Story continues below this ad For India, debutant Manav Suthar was the star of the show with the ball, snapping up 3 wickets for just 21 runs. The hosts will hope Suthar continues this form on Day 3 as well so that they can end the Afghanistan innings early. Heading into the third day, Rahmat Shah (43) was still in the middle and will be joined by another batter. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST IND vs AFG ONE-OFF TEST MATCH Day 3 UPDATES