India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: Will Sanju Samson continue his good form?

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: IND will take on AFG in New Delhi. (FILE photo)

Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. India already won the series 2-0 on Tuesday when they beat the official hosts by seven wickets

Once again the Indian team’s bowling looked imperious, as it did in the first T20I. However, the protagonist this time was all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who took a bit of a beating in the first game. Reddy picked up three wickets, breaking crucial partnerships and restricting Afghanistan to 159/8.

Story continues below this ad India chased it quite comfortably in 14.5 overs. The out-of-form Sanju Samson blitzed with a half-century to make a mockery of the chase in the powerplay. The Afghan bowlers once again had no clue how to deal with India’s power-hitting batting order. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN 3rd T20I UPDATES FROM DELHI Live Updates Sep 17, 2026 05:02 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Sep 17, 2026 04:49 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: AFG predicted XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi Sep 17, 2026 04:38 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog for the 3rd T20I. India has already won; the only thing at stake in this game is whether Afghanistan shows some fight and plays for their pride. They have been quite ordinary in the first two games and will look to compete today in the third game and give a India a good game. Sanju Samson’s 57 answers the trolls, but not the question of his future Indian Batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during India and Afghanistan T20, at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 15 09 2026. Outside Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium during an India vs. Afghanistan T20I match, street vendors were primarily selling jerseys for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, despite both players having already retired from T20 internationals over a year prior. (Read more from Shuvaditya Bose)

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