India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Will Sanju Samson retain his spot in the team?

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND will take AFG. (FILE photo)

Shreyas Iyer’s India will face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. India won the first game comfortably by seven wickets, chasing 157

Abhishek Sharma slammed 82 off 32 balls, and his powerplay fireworks took the game away from Afghanistan, who looked rattled by the Punjab-based batter’s aggression. In addition to him, Ishan Kishan, after his marathon innings in the Duleep Trophy final, scored 42 off 33 balls, building a partnership with Sharma.

Story continues below this ad Afghanistan, on the other hand, did not post enough runs. Whether more runs would have been enough, given how India batted, is a debate for another day, but their top order crumbled under the pressure created by Indian bowlers, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi saving face. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN 2nd T20I UPDATES FROM DELHI Live Updates Sep 15, 2026 05:25 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Gulbadin Naib on his friendship “I get along really well with Axar (Axar Patel) bhai. We always talk, whether I’m at home or wherever I am. Whenever I call him, he picks up on the first ring, and he always replies to my messages. So, I have developed a brother-like relationship with him, and he’s a very great man. There are many other players like that whom I meet and talk to. I have met Virat bhai as well, but my friendship with Axar Patel is much deeper.” Sep 15, 2026 05:20 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Kuldeep Yadav on different challanges “So you come here and face different challenges, different conditions. Some (pitches) are very dry here; if you go south side you’ll feel that there’s a dryness in the wicket. When you come (a) bit north, like Yorkshire, you’ll see a bit of cold,” he added. Sep 15, 2026 05:13 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Kuldeep Yadav on county cricket “I personally feel it’s (English county experience) very good for batters and spinners. Obviously, you will see seaming conditions here and there, but you play here to get used to the challenges you face. You’re not going to face them back home because you grew up playing there and you know the conditions pretty well,” Kuldeep said. Sep 15, 2026 04:57 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Steve Harmison on Kuldeep Yadav's game time “You want to play because when you are in the squad you want to play, but sometimes it doesn’t happen because of the whatever the management thinks… Last year, I was hoping to get a chance in a few games but it’s okay. Maybe next time,” he said. Sep 15, 2026 04:53 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Steve Harmison on Kuldeep Yadav “Sometimes you just have to go with the team combination or strategy, unfortunately or fortunately. Definitely you feel bad for yourself when you’re not playing, when you’re not part of the playing XI,” Kuldeep told South African broadcaster Neil Manthorp and former England fast bowler Steve Harmison in a talkSPORT interview. Sep 15, 2026 04:50 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG predicted XI Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi , Rashid Khan , Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman , Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq. Sep 15, 2026 04:45 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer , Tilak Varma, Axar Patel , Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah , Arshdeep Singh Sep 15, 2026 04:36 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Afghanistan. The Men in Blue have already won the first game, and if they manage to win today, they will win the three-match series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would want to pull off a miracle, which is to beat India for the first time and level the series. Afghanistan are Asia’s second-best team but lack of enough matches hurting them Afghanistan's batters during the first India vs Afghanistan T20I at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) The match at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium was defined by three notable "firsts": the Indian cricket team sang Vande Mataram together before a match for the first time, Richard Pybus made his T20I head coaching debut for Afghanistan, and the Afghan squad played their first international T20 since the 2026 T20 World Cup, with the resulting seven-month layoff showing clearly in their initial batting struggles. (Read more from Shuvaditya Bose)

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