India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND will lock horns with AFG in New Delhi

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Afghanistan will take on India. (Credit: BCCI|X)

Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Although the series will be held in India, Afghanistan will be the official host of the bilateral event.

India has been quite dominant against Afghanistan in all formats of cricket in the past, and the conditions in Delhi will be conducive to Indian batting, with short boundaries and a flat wicket. The conundrum for India, though, is who will be in the top three.

Story continues below this ad Afghanistan, on the other hand, has quite experienced players in their lineup who are used to these conditions and have played against Indian players several times before through international cricket or the Indian Premier League. The challenge for them, though, is to combine those individual performances to put up a solid output. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN 1st T20I UPDATES FROM DELHI Live Updates Sep 13, 2026 05:10 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: AFG predicted XI Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman , Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq. Sep 13, 2026 04:59 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer , Tilak Varma, Axar Patel , Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube , Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Sep 13, 2026 04:49 PM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Afghanistan in the first T20I from New Delhi. Well, given the talent of Afghanistan, one can never write off what they can bring to the table, especially in this format of the game. However, India will start as firm favourites to win the series. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. Sooryavanshi’s new-ball problem meets an Afghan attack built to exploit it Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI) Four months after striking a 21-ball 46 against top international pacers like Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced a reality check at the same venue. During a national team training session ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan, elite Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Yash Thakur repeatedly beat his bat in the nets. (Read more from Shuvaditya Bose)

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