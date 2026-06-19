IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana returns to ODI squad for Chennai match

India have added Harshit Rana into the ODI squad ahead of the match in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India seam all-rounder Harshit Rana has been added to the ODI squad ahead of their last match against Afghanistan, slated to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Rana is marking his comeback to competitive cricket after having last featured in India’s warm-up fixture against South Africa during the home T20 World Cup in Mumbai in February. Suffering from an injured left knee, Rana was subsequently ruled out of the competition, with Mohammed Siraj taking his place in the victorious contingent that lifted their third World Cup title.

Rana also missed out on the entirety of the IPL 2026 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders before being deemed fit to return to national duties.