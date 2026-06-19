IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana returns to ODI squad for Chennai match

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India seam all-rounder Harshit Rana has been added to the ODI squad ahead of their last match against Afghanistan, slated to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Rana is marking his comeback to competitive cricket after having last featured in India’s warm-up fixture against South Africa during the home T20 World Cup in Mumbai in February. Suffering from an injured left knee, Rana was subsequently ruled out of the competition, with Mohammed Siraj taking his place in the victorious contingent that lifted their third World Cup title.
Rana also missed out on the entirety of the IPL 2026 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders before being deemed fit to return to national duties.
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“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan.
“Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia wrote in a statement.
The Delhi pacer has also been named in India’s T20I squads for their upcoming tour to Ireland and England, starting June 26.
On the series front, Shubman Gill’s men took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a thumping win in Lucknow on Wednesday. Led by the captain’s 154 and a blistering century from Ishan Kishan, India piled on a colossal 402-run total, their eighth 400-plus score in all ODIs before wiping out the Afghan batters.
India ODI squad for third match against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.