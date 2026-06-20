India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma likely to return in Chennai

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Rohit Sharma is likely to return to the top of the order in the dead rubber 3rd ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and Rohit, who missed out on the last match, will likely look to finish on a high. It also helped his cause that his replacement Yashasvi Jaiswal could score only 4 in the match.
Also, with Harshit Rana back in the setup, the pacer is expected to get a look in vs Afghanistan in this ODI while India might opt to rest KL Rahul and give Ishan Kishan a run with the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Also, allrounder Nitish Reddy is fit and available and will get a match, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had revealed on Friday.
For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai had missed the second ODI and if they have recovered, will likely slot in seamlessly in the XI. If so, Bilal Sami and Darwish Rasooli are likely to give way.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.