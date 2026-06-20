India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma likely to return in Chennai

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Rohit Sharma is likely to return to the top of the order in the dead rubber 3rd ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and Rohit, who missed out on the last match, will likely look to finish on a high. It also helped his cause that his replacement Yashasvi Jaiswal could score only 4 in the match.

Also, with Harshit Rana back in the setup, the pacer is expected to get a look in vs Afghanistan in this ODI while India might opt to rest KL Rahul and give Ishan Kishan a run with the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Also, allrounder Nitish Reddy is fit and available and will get a match, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had revealed on Friday.