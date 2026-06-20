IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Toss and playing XI coming up from Chennai

IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma remains in focus in Chennai today. (CREIMAS)

India vs Afghanistan ODI Match Today Live Score: The outside noise continues to grow by each passing day. Rohit Sharma will be sensing it, feeling it in his nerves when he takes guard yet again in Chennai this afternoon.

The return has not been as sublime as we’ve known him to be. A run-out in Dharamsala, a squandered start in Lucknow. Age has begun to be lifted as the major barrier in Rohit’s road ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Story continues below this ad A dead-rubber in Chennai may not be of great consequences to Shubman Gill’s side, but Rohit may have to play out of his skins to show that he still belongs and is as hungry as ever to succeed and retain his opening spot alongside his captaincy successor. CATCH IND VS AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES FROM CHENNAI Live Updates Jun 20, 2026 12:10 PM IST IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND predicted XI Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Jun 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana returns Seam all-rounder Harshit Rana is back in the mix ahead of the final match today. A calf muscle injury ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign in February and the subsequent IPL season with KKR. Harshit remains a key figure in Gautam Gambhir's contingent. While he is unlikely to play today, he will be part of the white-ball tours to Ireland and England next week. Jun 20, 2026 11:53 AM IST IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Match squads India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey. Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Jun 20, 2026 11:52 AM IST IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Welcome A muggy afternoon awaits the players in Chennai today. Rohit Sharma could be sweating a lot more than his peers with critics and his own form masking his best in the format. The return has been subdued so far, with only 64 runs in two innings. Can the Hitman force a major turnaround this evening? When Ishan Kishan walked out at No. 4 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had already fallen cheaply. What followed was more than just a match-winning knock; it was a loud selection statement directed at the team management. For nearly four years, KL Rahul has been India’s undisputed first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in ODIs. While his spot in Tests has faced scrutiny and his T20I career has paused, he completely locked down the 50-over middle order. Even when head coach Gautam Gambhir pushed him down to the demanding No. 6 finisher role—a tough ask for a specialist keeper—Rahul adapted without complaint. (READ MORE)

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