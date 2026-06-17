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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma’s form in focus in Lucknow today; Toss, Playing XI

IND vs AFG Live Score | Live Updates of 2nd ODI Match between India - Afghanistan: India opener Rohit Sharma will aim to turn around his form at the Ekana Stadium today.

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill's IND eye series win in Lucknow today.India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill's IND eye series win in Lucknow today.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Match Today Live Score: It’s been almost a year since he has taken up the ODI job and Shubman Gill will finally have the chance to earn his first series win as captain in Lucknow this evening.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Playing XI Updates

As clinical as it gets, India’s return to the ODI format, albeit in half the time in a curtailed 25-over game in Dharamsala was polished by Gill’s mature batting in a 195-run chase. The captain is fast becoming India’s batting heard and mind in the longer formats. While he carved a century in the one-off Test, Gill returned an unbeaten 84 to seal a largely spotless chase three nights ago.

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The only blemish may have been Rohit Sharma’s pale return. After copping a blow on his finger first up, the 39-year-old returned a few boundaries before being run out on his comeback. Rohit will be keen to turn it around in Lucknow with questions hanging over his future and potential retirement from international altogether. Can the Hitman turn around the clock today?

FOLLOW IND VS AFG 2ND ODI LIVE UPDATES FROM LUCKNOW

Live Updates
Jun 17, 2026 11:59 AM IST
IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hitman concerns?

Rohit Sharma was from his glorious touch on a rainy evening in Dharamsala. When the skies had cleared up and India were tasked with a 195-run chase in his first India game in five months, Rohit was left wringing his hand in pain with the first ball that was angled towards him after two wides and a no-ball. He was hurried by the bouncer from Azmatullah Omarzai. He would go on to pull the ball again, albeit with poor timing, clear the fence. Rohit was slowly finding his feet before a mix-up with Shubman Gill ended in a run-out.

He looked far from the animated man he could be, or rather was during his captaincy tenure, on the field earlier in the night. Standing in unusual pockets at backward point and long-on, Rohit cut a lone figure through the evening. With questions hanging over his future on the road to the 2027 World Cup, it is only apt for the 39-year-old that he brings up his A-game in Lucknow to quell the detractors, or rather risk facing loud music ahead of the final game in Chennai.

Jun 17, 2026 11:51 AM IST
IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Match squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti

Jun 17, 2026 11:48 AM IST
IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan. It's an action-packed day in the world of sports but one eye will remain on the cricketing action in Lucknow nevertheless. The spotlight will be reserved on former skipper Rohit Sharma at a venue where he played one of the all-time great World Cup knocks three years ago.

Big shoes to fill

The left-arm spin box is dazzling with options for India these days, with a bunch of wily spinners ready to take on the mantle from India's premier spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule believes that Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and the others in contention have huge shoes to fill. READ MORE

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