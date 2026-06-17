IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma’s form in focus in Lucknow today; Toss, Playing XI

Jun 17, 2026 11:59 AM IST

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hitman concerns?

Rohit Sharma was from his glorious touch on a rainy evening in Dharamsala. When the skies had cleared up and India were tasked with a 195-run chase in his first India game in five months, Rohit was left wringing his hand in pain with the first ball that was angled towards him after two wides and a no-ball. He was hurried by the bouncer from Azmatullah Omarzai. He would go on to pull the ball again, albeit with poor timing, clear the fence. Rohit was slowly finding his feet before a mix-up with Shubman Gill ended in a run-out.

He looked far from the animated man he could be, or rather was during his captaincy tenure, on the field earlier in the night. Standing in unusual pockets at backward point and long-on, Rohit cut a lone figure through the evening. With questions hanging over his future on the road to the 2027 World Cup, it is only apt for the 39-year-old that he brings up his A-game in Lucknow to quell the detractors, or rather risk facing loud music ahead of the final game in Chennai.