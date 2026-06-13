India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Playing 11: Who will replace Virat Kohli in the 1st IND vs AFG ODI in Dharamsala

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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India lost a couple of ODI series against New Zealand and Australia. They will want to get back to winning and build momentum heading into the ODI World Cup next year. Start experimenting a bit with the combinations and see what part of the team is working well and what part needs improvement.
With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, every series from here on is a test of their form and endurance. While Kohli will miss this one, Rohit will play. With Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench after performing well in his limited chances, the onus is on the former Indian captain Rohit to consistently score runs at the top.
Bowling, on the other hand, lacks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who will be expected to return to the setup. But one spot is at stake, which either Arshdeep Singh or Prasidh Krishna can try to snatch if they deliver good spells in the upcoming series.
Nitish Kumar Reddy has got his opportunity in the absence of Hardik Pandya on the improvements he has made.
India predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Afghanistan predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.