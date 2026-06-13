India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Playing 11: Who will replace Virat Kohli in the 1st IND vs AFG ODI in Dharamsala

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India lost a couple of ODI series against New Zealand and Australia. They will want to get back to winning and build momentum heading into the ODI World Cup next year. Start experimenting a bit with the combinations and see what part of the team is working well and what part needs improvement.

With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, every series from here on is a test of their form and endurance. While Kohli will miss this one, Rohit will play. With Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench after performing well in his limited chances, the onus is on the former Indian captain Rohit to consistently score runs at the top.