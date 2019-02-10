Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be looking to beat New Zealand for the first time in a bilateral T20I series away from home when they play the third T20I in Hamilton on Sunday. The series is tied 1-1 with both sides recording comfortable wins in the two matches played thus far. While New Zealand won the first match by 80 runs, they lost the second by seven wickets.

Advertising

The first match that was played in Wellington was the heaviest defeat India have ever endured in the shortest format of the game. Yet, they fielded the same team in Auckland and eased to a series-leveling win. The last time India played a bilateral T20I series in New Zealand was in 2008/09 and they lost 2-0.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 noon IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. There would be commentary in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.