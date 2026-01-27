India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Under 19 World Cup 2026: ZIM 97/4 (27 overs), Khilan Patel removes Kian Blignaut

Leeroy Chiwaula and then Kian Blignaut both slammed a boundary each off Henil Patel in the 25th over. Batting has suddenly looked easy as the pair continue their free-flowing stroke-play. Zimbabwe are also near 100 now.
India vs Zimbabwe Under 19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Live Cricket Score Updates: Vihaan Malhotra expertly anchored the Indian innings after their top three got them off to a rocket of a start. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the way while Aaron George and captain Ayush Mhatre made valuable contributions as India smashed as many as 99 runs in the powerplay. After the trio fell, Malhotra first put up a 113-run stand with Abhigyan Kundu for fifth wicket which brought some stability to the Indian innings.
Both batters raised their half-centuries and while Kundu fell on 61 off 62, Malhotra carried on. He eventually finished unbeaten on 109 off 107 balls. Earlier, George fell in the fifth over after which Mhatre and Sooryavanshi put up a partnership of 56 runs off just 38 balls. Sooryavanshi raised his half-century in just 24 balls.
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana (wk), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Brendon Senzere (capt), Leeroy Chiwaula, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Takudzwa Makoni, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi.
Leeroy Chiwaula and then Kian Blignaut both slammed a boundary each off Henil Patel in the 25th over. Batting has suddenly looked easy as the pair continue their free-flowing stroke-play. Zimbabwe are also near 100 now.
Zimbabwe: 88/3 in 26 overs
The duo of Kian Blignaut and Leroy Chiwaula are growing in confidence. They have spent nearly 15 overs in the middle, and their partnership is worth more than 50 now. Fighting cricket from the pair.
Zimbabwe: 75/3 in 23 overs
Kanishk will bowl the 20th over and gets a bit of a turn and bounce. Yields a single off the first two deliveries before Chiwaula drives one towards midwicket to get 2 runs. Just 4 from this over.
Zimbabwe: 66/3 in 20 overs
Kanishk to bowl the 18th and India will be hoping for some wickets now. These two batters have settled nicely. Just a single from this over ultimately.
Zimbabwe: 60/3 in 18 overs
Udhav will bowl the first over after coming back from the break. Can he break this partnership? Looks unlikely as after 3 dots, Blignaut plays it off his pads for a flicked four. Follows that up with a cut for four more!!
Zimbabwe: 58/3 in 16 overs
We are into the 13th over now and Chiwaula as well as Blignaut are trying to build a partnership. Khilan in the attack and yields just 1 from the first 3 deliveries. And Chiwaula goes down on his knees and slog sweeps for a SIX!!!
Zimbabwe: 44/3 in 13 overs
AAAAND THERE GOES ANOTHER!! Ambrish has struck again and this time, it's Brandon Senzere who has to depart for just 3 runs. He tries a big hit, gets it all wrong and that's gone straight to Kanishk.
Brandon Senzere c Kanishk Chouhan b RS Ambrish 3(20)
On to the 8th over and Henil continues. Can he strike again to push Zimbabwe further into the mire? No runs from the first 4 deliveries as Kian swings and misses most of them. And ends the over finally getting a boundary with a pull shot for 4!!
Zimbabwe: 24/2 in 8 overs
Brandon Senezere has joined Kian Blignaut after the fall of Dhruv Patel. India, meanwhile, have completely put a lid on the scoring rate. Zimbabwe have managed just three runs from the last three overs as Henil Patel and RS Ambirish continue with their initial burst.
Zimbabwe: 18/2 in 6 overs
Henil Patel continued. OUT! Patel removes Patel! Dhruv Patel couldn't do much against Henil, who bowled a length delivery outside off, and Dhruv neither played it nor left it and was awkwardly nicked behind. Top bowling this from Henil.
Zimbabwe: 15/2 in 3.1 overs
Dhruv Patel and Kian Blignaut are in the middle for the home team. Blignaut got off the mark with a single straight away before Dhruv Patel started his innings with a FOUR off Ambrish's over. Henil Patel joined the attack from the other end. Zimbabwe batters are rightly so cautious against what looks to be a menacing Indian pace attack.
Ambrish returned to the attack and bowled a barrage of short balls and bouncers to intimidate the duo.
Zimbabwe: 15/1 in 3 overs
Big appeal for LBW and given! Early strike for Ambrish and India! The umpire took a while raising his finger there. Back of a length delivery, nips back in a bit and raps the batter on the pads. There may have been a question of height but the umpire rules in favour of the bowler.
Hlabangana lbw b Ambrish 0 (2)
Zimbabwe 0/1 in 0.2 overs
Ambrish to bowl the first over for India, Nathaniel Hlabalangana is on strike and Dhruv Patel at the other end. Zimbabwe have to chase down a target of 353.
"Firstly, I just want to thank the Lord for this opportunity to represent my country. When it came to bowl us, mostly to bowl basic cricket, hitting my line and length, making sure that I'm restricting them from scoring runs because earlier they were like hitting, so I was making sure that I restrict their hands and bowl as many dot balls as I can. I really enjoyed taking these wickets. You know, it's actually a privilege taking the wicket of these players because they are really good, great achievement for me. Yeah, I'm really grateful for that. Probably a huge electric thing, the lower for the support. Hopefully we're going to give back by chasing the score, I'm not going to give myself too much pressure. I'm just going to keep the basics simple. When it's there to hit, I hit. When it's not there, I'll just rotate the strike and making sure that I'm backing my teammates and wait for the 50 overs. Then runs will come, so we'll proceed."
An eventful final over, to say the least, 17 runs and a wicket in it. Malhotra was off strike right off the first ball, Khilan Patel clubbed the second over cover and the batters ran two. And then Khilan hit sixes off the next two balls, the first over deep midwicket and the second over long off. Khilan then mistimes a pull to midwicket. Henil Patel then slices the last ball to long off and the batters run two to finish it off.
He brings it up witn a four! This has been an innings defined by rigid control and yet, the shot that brings the century is a scrappy bottom handed swing outside off and the ball coming off an inside edge and running behind him to the boundary. That takes him to 101 in 104 balls. He then smashes the next ball to the boundary as well for a four. Three runs off the last ball and that leaves Malhotra on 108 off 106 balls.
India 335/7 in 49 overs
Mazai goes full and slow outside off second ball of the 47th over, Ambrish tries to smash it across the line. It's the first time he has swung his bat freely today, ends up miscuing it to mid-on.
Ambrish c Chimugoro b Mazai 21 (28)
India 303/6 in 41.2 overs
Another good over from Madhidhi, just six runs off it. Two of those runs came from back to back wides that he bowled before sending in the legal third ball in that over. Malhotra is now on 91 off 97, Ambrish on 21 off 27.
India 301/6 in 46 overs
Zimbabwe doing a good job of not allowing India to get too far away from them but even then, they will surely now be having a target of well over 300 to chase here. Chimugoro's last ball in the 45th over over cover. The fielder in the deep tries to swat it back but not before it touches the ropes.
Malhotra on 90 off 96 balls, Ambrish on 18 off 22.
India 295/6 in 45 overs
Well a couple of good overs there for Zimbabwe. Patel gave just five runs in the 41st over and then an even better one from Madhidhi, just three runs in it. Now Chimugoro is back in the attack, he has four overs left. Ambrish on strike, he is on 10 off 15. Malhotra 75 off 85 balls.
India 270/6 in 42 overs
Malhotra is into the 70s, He has Ambrish at the other end. Mudzengerere has bowled himself out, he has figures of 2/51 in 10 overs. It looks like Dhruv Patel is going to be given the ball now, the right arm fast bowler. In fact, this will be his first over in this entire tournament.
Malhotra on 71 off 81, Ambrish on six off seven.
India 262/6 in 40 overs
That's a sharp, sharp catch behind the stumps by Hlabangana. There have been no boundaries for 22 deliveries now, that has probably contributed as well. Mudzengerere sends the last ball of the 38th on a length around fifth stump. Kanishk Chouhan tries to cut it square late, it takes the outside edge and the keeper takes the split second catch.
Chouhan c Hlabangana b Mudzengerere 3 (8)
India 251/6 in 38 overs
Simbarashe Mudzengerere brings himself on in the 36th over and he makes the difference! He flighted the third delivery on a fuller length, Kundu steps down the pitch and tries to go inside out over cover. Ends up putting it right into the hands of a fielder there. A fantastic innings comes to an end, as does a fantastic partnership, which has finished on 113 off 115 balls.
Kundu c K Blignaut b Mudzengerere 61 (62)
India 243/5 in 35.3 overs
Leeroy Chiwaula brought into the attack and he is welcomed with a four! Malhotra slaps the first ball through backward point for four. He thus reaches 52 in 57 balls. At the end of that over, he is on 54 off 61, Kundu on 51 off 49.
India 223/4 in 32 overs
Webster Madhidhi brought back into the attack for the 31st over, Kundu pushes the fifth ball past mid off for four. Then he smashes the last ball over midwicket for another four. That gets him to 50 in just 48 balls.
Malhotra at the other end is on 48 off 56 balls.
India 216/4 in 31 overs
The partnership between Malhotra and Kundu is now in 70 off 76 balls. Dangerman Chimugoro returned for the 29th over but this time, couldn't trouble the Indians too much. Kundu ran two off the first ball and then got off strike third ball. Malhotra then pulled the fourth ball behind square for four.
Malhotra on 46 off 51, Kundu on 38 off 41.
India 200/4 in 29 overs
Well, just when India needed it, Kundu shifts gears a tiny bit. He hit an emphatic six first ball of the 25th over by Blignaut and manages to get a boundary each in the 27th and 28th overs. Drinks have been taken.
Kundu on 34 off 38, Malhotra on 42 off 48.
India 192/4 in 28 overs
Well a bit of calm is what the doctor may have ordered for India after the frantic manner in which how the top three played but it might be time for one of these two to get a few boundaries going. Just to make sure they don't end up going into a shell.
Malhotra on 36 off 42 balls, Kundu on 13 off 20.
India 165/4 in 24 overs
Spin from both ends, which is somewhat strange. One would've thought that Chimugoro would get at least a couple more overs here consider how hot he is. Simbarashe Mudzengerere continued after that 17th over and Michael Blignaut was brought back to replace Chimugoro.
Malhotra on 29 off 30 balls, Abhigyan Kundu on four off eight.
India 149/4 in 20 overs
What a performance this is turning out to be from Chimugoro! Second ball of the 17th over is sent on a length on off, angling away from Vedant Trivedi. The batter takes a tentative prod at it, outside edge and an easy catch for wicketkeeper Hlabangana.
Trivedi c Hlabangana b Chimugoro 15 (18)
India 130/4 in 16.2 overs
Some luck there for Malhotra! Chimugoro ends the 15th over with a delivery sent in on a hard length outside off. Malhotra tries to play it off the backfoot, it takes the inside edge and flies out of reach of the wicketkeeper. The fielder at deep third man almost made a brilliant stop at the boundary but it goes over the ropes.
Malhotra on 14 off 13, Trivedi on 13 off 13. Good rotation of strike between these two.
India 127/3 in 15 overs
Well seeing the way Sooryavanshi, Mhatre and George were going about their business would have probably led you to mistakenly believe that this was a T20. On the one hand, one could question the sense behind swinging at every ball in an ODI but on the other, the fact remains that India have the freedom to go even the next 10 overs without a boundary and would still be on course to 300.
For now, Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi are taking it easy.
Malhotra on five off seven, Trivedi on eight off seven.
India 113/3 in 13 overs
Chimugoro gets the two dangermen in the same over! Sooryavanshi walks off with his bat held over his head in frustration, Length ball outside off, Sooryavanshi tries to play it down the ground, almost flat bats it. No timing at all and the ball goes straight down the throat of the fielder at at mid-off.
Sooryavanshi c Mudzengerere b Chimugoro 52 (30)
India 101/3 in 10.5 overs
Just when he was starting to look set for another big score, Chimugoro snaps up the Indian captain. Third ball of the 11th over is wide and on the fuller side of length, angling away from Mhatre. The batter throws his hands at it, edge and an easy catch for the keeper.
Mhatre c Hlabangana b Chimugoro 21 (19)
India 100/2 in 10.3 overs
Well, that is ridiculously quick in normal circumstances but for Sooryavanshi, it's just another day out. Tatenda Chimugoro is into the attack, Sooryavanshi sent the third ball on side for a four. He takes a single next ball to get to the mark. Mhatre took another single last ball of that over.
India 97/1 in 9 overs
Well Sooryavanshi is doing his thing at the moment. Mazai with a full, straight delivery second ball of the seventh over, Sooryavansh throws the kitchen sink at it and it runs through the square leg area to the boundary. Then Sooryavanshi almost caresses the next ball straight back over the bowler's head for a six. Two runs off the fifth ball and then Sooryavanshi smashes the last ball over long on for another six.
Sooryavanshi on 43 off 20 balls at the end of that over, Mhatre on seven off seven.
India 77/1 in 7 overs
Webster Madhidhi continues in the sixth over and so just the one over early on for Blignaut. Madhidhi's raw pace keeps Mhatre pinned first four balls of that over. Then Mhatre swings the bat all the way fifth ball for an emphatic pull shot, it goes over square leg for six. Madhidhi then sends one wide outside off, Mhatre lets go the last ball.
He is on seven off seven, Sooryavanshi on 25 off 14.
India 59/1 in 6 overs
And it is due to a gargantuan six from Sooryavanshi in the same over in which George fell. The fifth ball is sent in on a length in the slot for Sooryavanshi who flicks it over midwicket and out of the stadium.
Sooryavanshi on 25 off 14 at the end of that over, captain Ayush Mhatre at the other end on one off one.
India 52/1 in 5 overs
Mazai sends in a slower one to start the fifth over and gets the reward! George's slog through the line is mistimed. It goes straight up in the air, captain Mudzengerere tracks back and takes a sharp catch.
George c Mudzengerere b Mazai 23 (16)
India 44/1 in 4.1 overs
Sooryavanshi finishes that over with an absolute dream of a shot. Blignaut offered some width outside off and Suryavanshi got down on one knee and sent it over covers for a six. George had swept Blignaut's second ball in that over for a four and then got off strike. Sooryavanshi then cracked a square drive but it was fielded brilliantly at backward point, no runs from it. Blignaut sends in another length ball, this time Sooryavanshi flicks it between backward point and short third for four. And then came the lofted cover drive for six.
Sooryavanshi is on 11 off four, George on nine off eight.
India 21/0 in 2 overs
How about it, Zimbabwe have turned to spin straightaway for the second over of the match. Michael Blignaut, son of Andy Blignaut, is into the attack. India took six runs out of that first over by Mazai, George on four off five, Sooryavanshi on one off one.
All right then, Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open for India. Pacer Panashe Mazai has the shiny new ball in his hands for Zimbabwe.
If in case you are scratching your heads as to how in the world India already have four points despite this being their first match of the Super 6 stage, well here is how it works:
Each team starts out with the points they have earned and the NRR they have ended up with in matches they played against those opponents in the group stage who have qualified into the same group as them in the Super 6. India faced the USA, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group stage. The USA were knocked out while both Bangladesh and New Zealand are placed in the same group as India in the Super 6. Hence, India start with four points in two matches and a net run rate of +2.751. Similary, Zimbabwe lost to England and Pakistan in the group stage but earned a solitary point against Scotland due to that match being washed out. Their superior NRR to Scotland helped them qualify for the Super 6. However, with Scotland not qualified, only the points they earned against Pakistan and England are counted, which was, well, 0. Hence, they start the Super 6 on 0 points.
India are already sitting second in the table thanks to the fact that they didn't lose a single match in the group stage. While it remains too early to say anything their incredible NRR of +2.751 means that they will be all but through to the semi-finals if they win today. Zimbabwe might have a slightly more difficult time of it though. They have no points carrying over from the group stage, with their solitary point coming due to a washed out match against Scotland, who ended up being knocked out. The fact that their NRR is -2.916 doesn't help either.
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana (wk), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Brendon Senzere (capt), Leeroy Chiwaula, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Takudzwa Makoni, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi.
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan
Zimbabwe have won the toss and they are bowling first.
Ayush Mhatre answered his critics in emphatic fashion, smashing a 24-ball half-century as India cruised past New Zealand by seven wickets in their final league-stage match of the Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Read more from Shankar Narayan here.
Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
India aced the group stage despite their captain finding form only in the last match and they will now be looking to maintain their 100 percent record. Zimbabwe may be the home side but they have their task cut out. They reached the Super 6 despite losing two of their three matches in the group stage, with their slightly better NRR keeping them ahead of Scotland in Group C.
Ayush Mhatre answered his critics in emphatic fashion, smashing a 24-ball half-century as India cruised past New Zealand by seven wickets in their final league-stage match of the Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo.
Coming into the game under scrutiny after a string of modest scores, the Indian captain showed a marked shift in approach while chasing a revised DLS target of 130 in 37 overs. Walking in at No. 3 after an early wicket, Mhatre stood tall against New Zealand’s quicks, taking on the short ball with authority rather than caution. (READ MORE)
