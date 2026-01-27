India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Under 19 World Cup 2026: ZIM 97/4 (27 overs), Khilan Patel removes Kian Blignaut

Jan 27, 2026 01:00 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: How the Super 6 points system works

If in case you are scratching your heads as to how in the world India already have four points despite this being their first match of the Super 6 stage, well here is how it works:

Each team starts out with the points they have earned and the NRR they have ended up with in matches they played against those opponents in the group stage who have qualified into the same group as them in the Super 6. India faced the USA, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group stage. The USA were knocked out while both Bangladesh and New Zealand are placed in the same group as India in the Super 6. Hence, India start with four points in two matches and a net run rate of +2.751. Similary, Zimbabwe lost to England and Pakistan in the group stage but earned a solitary point against Scotland due to that match being washed out. Their superior NRR to Scotland helped them qualify for the Super 6. However, with Scotland not qualified, only the points they earned against Pakistan and England are counted, which was, well, 0. Hence, they start the Super 6 on 0 points.