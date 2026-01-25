India vs New Zealand highlights, U19 World Cup 2026: IND beat NZ by 7 wickets

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action. (FILE photo)

India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup 2026 Today Match highlights: Halfcentury from Ayush Mhatre was enough for India to chase 130 runs from just 13.3 overs in a rain-curtailed game. New Zealand are bundled out for 135 runs.

The Indian team, after winning the toss, had opted to bowl first against New Zealand in their final group stage game at the ICC U19 World Cup at the Queens Sports Club grounds in Bulawayo. For New Zealand, this will be the third game in a row that has been interrupted by rain. In fact, New Zealand’s previous two group stage games have been rained out.

Story continues below this ad There has been plenty of rain at Bulawayo which has led to the Queens Sports Club grounds being soggy. If India does get to bat, all eyes will be on India’s top order batters Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. A spot at the top of the Group B is there for the taking for India, should they secure their third win on the trot today. So far in the tournament, Abhigyan Kundu has been the man in form for the Boys in Blue, while Suryavanshi stepped up in a tricky game against Bangladesh. With the ball, India will hope that Henil Patel once again comes good like he has in the previous two games. India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Mohamed Enaan New Zealand U19 Squad: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison Scroll down for all the updates India’s final Group B game at the U19 World Cup Live Updates Jan 24, 2026 07:36 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: IND beat NZ by 7 wickets Well, there it is, New Zealand has been thumped by India here. Chasing 130 runs, India never looked in trouble. Ayush Mhatre slammed a half-century and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 40 were enough for India to get over the line. That's it from us folks do join us for the Next India game. Jan 24, 2026 07:22 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre falls Ayush Mhatre has fallen here after scoring a half-century. It was a wonderful innings from him there was a chance of New Zealand making a comeback in this game but Mhatre with his counter attacking innings took the game away from New Zealand. Jan 24, 2026 07:11 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Sooryavanshi falls Sooryavanshi has fallen here. New Zealand has managed to pick the wicket, but it does seem like it has come a bit late for the side. Vihaan Malhotra has walked into the middle and there is not a lot to do here for him. It is all about batting at a steady tempo and have not out next to his name at the end. Jan 24, 2026 07:02 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Easy work India have score more than half of the runs here. It has been pretty easy work for them. The ball has come nicely and the Indian batters have shown how good this wicket is to bat on. So credit must go RS Ambrish who picked up early wickets which has caused the collapse of the Kiwi side. Jan 24, 2026 06:53 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: 50 up India is running away with the game here since our last update. Mhatre, since walking into the middle, has injected momentum, and Suryavanshi too is batting pretty well. It does seem like conditions have become excellent for batting out there in the middle. Jan 24, 2026 06:42 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Suryavnashi gets start Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gotten a few boundaries away and is looking in good touch. He is a key player here for New Zealand. If stays for 7-8 overs he will take the game away from the grasp of New Zealand. They need to find a way to pick his wicket. Jan 24, 2026 06:33 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Clarke gets George Well, there is the first wicket. Clarke has got the breakthrough here. The ball pitched and moved away to rattle the off-stump. It is a seamer's delight that one. George could have not done a lot about either way. Well New Zealand has got the start they wanted here. Jan 24, 2026 06:23 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Welcome back Welcome back it is a bright and sunny now and as per the DLS adjustment India needs to score 130 runs to win this game. Given the fire power in the batting it should not matter a lot unless New Zealand has a trick up their sleeve. Jan 24, 2026 06:13 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Ambrish during innings break We had plans, I just went with the hard length and on top of off-stump - the pitch did get better as the innings went down, the ball went soft as well. The preparations were good, the first two games, I was pretty soft. Jan 24, 2026 06:01 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Patel cleans final two Henil Patel has cleaned up the final two batters. 135 runs is what New Zealand could make, which is nowhere good enough. The wicket got flatter as the innings went on but the Kiwis did not have the batters to score runs. It must be easy chase for India we will be right back with it do stay with us. Jan 24, 2026 05:50 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Ambrish gets four RS Ambrish has picked up his fourth wicket of the afternoon. It was a slower ball from the pacer which Sanjay tried to hit through the mid-wicket and ended up giving the catch. A good breakthrough for India. New Zealand altough batted decently since the rain break this is still quite a small total. Jan 24, 2026 05:42 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: 50-run stand A 50-run stand has been brought up here between Samson and Sanjay. What a timely partnership this has been from the batters. With still four overs remaining, can New Zealand get to 170 runs? It will be interesting to see. Credit to the Indian bowlers, they have been quite brilliant today. Jan 24, 2026 05:32 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Nice partnership It's another nice partnership between Sanjay and Samson here in the middle. They have played well to take New Zealand past 100. Only if some of the batting had been sensible, New Zealand could have piled on more runs. Neverthless if this partnership blossoms, they will be able to manage a decent total on the board. Jan 24, 2026 05:20 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: NZL closing 100 New Zealand are closing in on 100 here, and they should be looking to get to the 120-130 mark. Will it be enough? Probably not, but it will give them some fighting chance. If they can strike early with the new ball, that will create a bit of panic among the Indian ranks chasing small totals. Jan 24, 2026 05:13 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Cotter falls Cotter is the latest batter to fall here. That was another appalling shot from the batter, who tried to reverse sweep, and Mohammed Enan cleverly tossed one up and ended up giving the catch. New Zealand needs to construct a partnership here instead, they are playing one shots too many and losing their wickets. Jan 24, 2026 05:04 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Poor shot That was a pretty poor shot from Sandhu and smart bowling from Kanishk. He tossed one up, hoping the batter would play a lofted shot, and he did oblige, and it hit straight to the long-on fielder. The partnership was nicely brewing for New Zealand before that wicket fell. Jan 24, 2026 04:52 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Spinners operating Spinners are operating for India from both ends. Though there is no purchase on offer from either of the left-arm or off-spinners both have been able to keep things tidely and have not easy runs away. India will be hoping the pressure from the tweakers might induce a false shot from them. Jan 24, 2026 04:42 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Nice batting This has been a quiet passage for the Kiwis. Not only have they managed to stem the flow of runs, but they have also scored at a decent clip to put the pressure back on the bowlers. Compared to this morning, the wicket seems to have improved now, and the ball is coming nicely onto the bat. Jan 24, 2026 04:33 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: 37 overs The game is reduced to 37 overs here, and at this point in time, it is hard to see if New Zealand can bat out even 20 overs, given the start they had. But so far, both Sandhu and Cotter have looked in good touch. The partnership between them has reached 20 runs in no time. Jan 24, 2026 04:22 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Pickle New Zealand are in quite a pickle here. Although there was a hint of swing and seam on offer, they have lost five wickets for not a lot of runs here and are under the threat of getting bowled out. With the sun beating down, batting will get easier, and it is essential that these two in the middle, Cotter and Sandhu, spend some time in the middle and score runs. If the conditions were conducive for bowling before, with the moisture in the surface, they will get only worse for the batting team. It does seem like a bit of role reversal for New Zealand in the ICC tournaments. Jan 24, 2026 03:36 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Rain relents in Bulawayo So the rain has finally eased off in Bulawayo and the umpires have a short chat in the middle. The news from the Queens Sports Club is that we will have the game restarting in 30 minutes from now. Unless, a fresh spell of rain does not turn up uninvited. Jan 24, 2026 02:45 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Rain interruption Right as New Zealand lost their third wicket---that of Aryan Mann for 5 runs---heavy rain at Bulawayo stops the India vs New Zealand game. New Zealand were on 17/3 after 7.1 overs when the game was brought to a grinding halt. If the rain had come half a minute early, New Zealand would have not lost that wicket! Not sure whether New Zealand would be unhappy at this game being interrupted: they have had their previous two games washed out by the rain. But now with the score reading 17/3, the rain might just be a respite. Jan 24, 2026 02:38 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: ANOTHER ONE! New Zealand lose their third wicket as Henil Patel traps Aryan Mann LBW. And Patel has his first wicket of the day! Aryan Mann lbw b Henil Patel 5 (21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 23.8 New Zealand in deep trouble with the score reading 17/3 after 7.1 overs Jan 24, 2026 02:35 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: After four dot balls, Reddy clips a ball on his pads over the infield for a boundary, which is New Zealand's first of the day! they needed seven overs to hit their first boundary! No wickets in that over for Ambrish, who took one wicket each in his previous two overs. But six runs for New Zealand. After 7 overs, New Zealand are 17/2 Jan 24, 2026 02:32 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Patel bowling well Henil Patel's three overs so far have not yielded a single wicket, but he's bowling really well. He is keeping the pressure on the batters with tight spells. He ends the sixth over with just two runs, that too on the final ball of the over after five dot balls. After six overs, New Zealand are 11/2 Jan 24, 2026 02:29 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: GONE! Ambrish has his 2nd wicket in his third over. India have their 2nd wicket of the game! New Zealand left two wickets down with just nine runs on board. Their captain Tom Jones departs after 2 runs! the ball seemed to get stuck in the pitch and Tom Jones hands his India counterpart Ayush Mhatre an easy catch. Mhatre did not judge it well at the start, and was stepping away, before realising he needed to come ahead! He dives but it's still an easy catch! Tom Jones c Mhatre b Ambrish 2 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20 After 5 overs, New Zealand are 9/2 Jan 24, 2026 02:21 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Chirpy out there Not too many fans in the stands, so the Indian fielders are bringing the noise. Plenty of chatter with everyone of the 11 chirping away. Just the one run in that second over from Henil Patel. Indians are raising the heat on the New Zealand batters. After four overs, New Zealand are 6/1 Jan 24, 2026 02:15 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: GONE! AMBRISH GETS INDIA THE FIRST WICKET AS HUGO BOGUE DEPARTS FOR 4. Just before the wicket fell, they showed a clip of Bogue where he was telling the ICC that his fave shot is the cut shot. And it's the cut shot that is his undoing! He tries to cut the ball from Ambrish and the ball flies to Kundu at head-high (compared to the edge in the previous over that bounced just ahead of him). India have their first wicket with New Zealand having just five runs on the board. Hugo Bogue c †Kundu b Ambrish 4 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 80 Ambrish ends the over without any runs. So a wicket maiden from him! Jan 24, 2026 02:10 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: EDGED, TAKEN? It takes Henil Patel just two balls to pile on pressure and he induces an edge from Mann, who's living dangerously. Kundu, the keeper, is not appealing at all while the rest of the Indians are! So the umpire asks for a review. This umpire Shawn Craig has a look at replays. And it's apparent that the ball bounced just in front of the keeper. A reprieve for the New Zealand opener. Henil bowls out a maiden over! Two chances for India in two overs! None result in a wicket! After two overs, New Zealand are 5/0 Jan 24, 2026 02:05 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Lively over Ambrish getting some early swing in the ball from the first ball itself. On the third ball, he managed to get Mann to cut the ball which was close to a diving Vedant Trivedi's left hand. But just out of reach. That will go down as a missed chance for India in the first over itself! On the fifth ball, Bogue almost ends up handing an easy catch while trying to slap the ball over the fielder at square leg. The ball kind of stopped on him, so he could not time it. the ball is just out of reach. Leads to two runs. After one over, New Zealand are 5/0 Jan 24, 2026 02:00 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Here we go The players are out on the field at long last after a lengthy rain delay. For New Zealand, Aryan Mann and Hugo Bogue are out in the middle. For India, right-arm medium fast RS Ambrish has the ball in the absence of Deepesh Devendran. Jan 24, 2026 01:50 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Why India opted to bowl "There is some help in the wickets and overcast conditions here also," says India captain Ayush Mhatre as he explains why he opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Talking about the almost week-long break for the Indian team, Mhatre says: "It was a really good break, we had some really quality sessions with coaches and some good time with the team." Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tom Jones is asked what they would have done if they had won the toss. "We were sitting on fence but would have bowled first as well," says Jones. Jan 24, 2026 01:32 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Toss coming up soon? According to some reports from Zimbabwe, the toss is expected shortly from Bulawayo with the game starting shortly afterwards. Let's see if that's going to happen, or the umpires are still not satisfied by the dryness of the ground. Jan 24, 2026 01:21 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Still no news from the ground We're still in a holding pattern as far as the India vs New Zealand game is concerned. The wet outfield is being tended to by groundstaff armed with a mound of sawdust. The umpires carried out an inspection just a couple of minutes ago and are yet to call the captains to the middle for the spin of the coin. Meanwhile, there is a significant cloud cover over the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which means that there will be dark clouds hovering over the game all throughout. Jan 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: IND vs NZ head to head India vs New Zealand head-to-head at U19 level: Matches played: 18 India won: 15 New Zealand won: 3 Jan 24, 2026 12:50 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Water on turf Live scenes from the stadium show ground staff waiting with a small mound of sawdust at the ground. The report from the ground is that the outfield is pretty water-soaked, which has delayed the toss. The umpires are taking a long walk on the ground trying to assess the conditions. The cloud cover over the ground does seem very heavy. For New Zealand, this is the third consecutive game that has been hit by rain. Jan 24, 2026 12:39 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Toss delayed The official word from Bulawayo is that the toss for the India vs New Zealand game is delayed due to a wet outfield. As we had noted in the blog earlier, the weather conditions do not look good for today's game which means that New Zealand have their third rain-affected game in a row at the U19 World Cup. Jan 24, 2026 12:31 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Who's up against who in the Super 6s? The Super 6 stage will begin tomorrow in the U19 World Cup with 12 teams gearing up to make the push towards the semi-finals. Here's everything you need to know: Super 6 groups, fixtures and more Jan 24, 2026 12:20 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: A Sooryavanshi biggie around the corner? It seems as though India have barely competed thus far in the tournament and they are already sitting pretty on the table for the Super 6s. Of course, they scraped past Bangladesh and while other batters have been fortunate to rack up big centuries, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn't quite had as much time to make merry. Can he send the Kiwi colts on a leather hunt this morning and set course for the bigger clashes in the Super 6s? Jan 24, 2026 12:11 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Cloudy day in Bulawayo Ahead of the India vs New Zealand game, the ICC website notes: All eyes will also be on the skies today. The forecast isn't the most promising, but we are keeping our fingers crossed that the rain gods stay away and allow us a full game. Accuweather's prediction about the weather in Bulawayo says: "Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later." This could mean that if there is a no show again today, New Zealand will end up not playing a single group stage game. Jan 24, 2026 12:03 PM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Ayush Mhatre’s fatal flaw On captain Ayush Mhatre's form, Shankar Narayan notes: The right-hander’s dismissals point to a recurring flaw against the rising ball. Against the USA, he hooked without control and picked out deep fine leg; against Bangladesh, he fell to a similar mistimed slash off a short-and-wide delivery. Too often, the intent has arrived before the assessment. Hard hands outside off stump, premeditated aggression against the new ball and an unwillingness to absorb early pressure have made him vulnerable in the first ten overs. While such methods can be masked in T20 cricket, 50-over cricket is far less forgiving. Jan 24, 2026 11:53 AM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus There is plenty of scrutiny of India skipper Ayush Mhatre's form, just like there has been scrutiny over the lack of runs from the blade of Suryakumar Yadav, the senior men's team captain. Surya did manage to score a half century on Friday against New Zealand senior team to silence his critics. Can his U19 counterpart, Mhatre, who also hails from Mumbai, follow suit today against the U19 New Zealand team? Mhatre had a breezy 49 in the warm-ups against England. But since then his form has been all downhill. In the U19 World Cup opener against the USA, he scored 19. Against a disciplined Bangladesh attack, he lasted only 12 balls, falling for six. Before the World Cup, the 18-year-old endured a difficult time with the bat in the Under-19 Asia Cup as well, making 65 runs in five outings that included three single-digit scores. As Shankar Narayan notes, "Runs have dried up, dismissals have come early and the aggression that once defined his rise has increasingly looked at odds with the demands of the one-day format. In a side built around top-order foundations, Mhatre’s prolonged lean patch has become impossible to ignore." Jan 24, 2026 11:20 AM IST India vs New Zealand, Under 19 World Cup LIVE: Frustrating time for NZ While India come into the final game of the U19 World Cup with two wins in a row, New Zealand will essentially be playing their first game of the World Cup. That's because both their previous game have been washed out with rain playing spoilsport. With both their matches ending in no results, the team has picked up two points out of a possible four points. But a win today could seal their spot in the Super 6. Jan 24, 2026 11:16 AM IST HELLO Hello and welcome to our liveblog of the India vs New Zealand U19 game from the ICC U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India could seal a spot at the top of Group B with a victory today. Or if they don't lose too heavily. Chaos and collapse as India pull off heist against Bangladesh Vaibhav, the 14-year-old touted to be the starriest of the stars in the tournament, departed for two, disappointing the scattered crowd. (File) The victorious Indian team, after blasting Bangladesh’s last seven wickets for 22 runs to defend a revised total of 165, sprinted around the ground, leaping and high-fiving. The cameras that panned into the Bangladesh dugout saw them draped in stunned silence. The contrasting moods captured the game’s significance. It was a question of bagging points, which bolsters the winner’s progression to the Super Six stage; India have one foot in the next round. It was a matter of pride and ego too, as the teams share a hostile past and a frosty present, borne out when they refused to shake hands at the toss and at the end. READ MORE

