IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final ICC World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bat

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final Live Score: England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.
The India team is the most successful side in the Under-19 World Cup history with four titles and will now aim for unprecedented glory as they eye a record-extending fifth title and given the depth of talent and form the goal looks well insight. But standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash. England, last reached the title clash way back in 1998 when it won its sole trophy to date. After a tense finish in the semifinal against Afghanistan, England will be more than keen to end their title drought of the last 24 years.
India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
Time for the national anthems and once it is complete, players are ready for action. A blustery day at Antigua. There was also some overnight rain and a fine breeze across the ground. Hangargekar, who is ready to open the attack will not mind this as this might help his inswingers. George Thomas and Bethell are at the crease for England. Let's Play.
Samuel Badree brings us the pitch report: 'Batting paradise. It's hard as a rock and batsmen can trust the bounce. Bowlers have to find out ways to restrict the runs and find out ways to pick wickets. But looking at this surface, we are in for a batting masterclass. Let's hope the rain stays away.'
"We also wanted to bat first. We take it game by game and we play with a positive mindset. Change of venue doesn't bother us. No changes in the playing eleven for us."
"We will have a bat first, pitch looks a good one and obviously scorecard pressure, chasing in a finals is always hard. To put 230 against them (Afghanistan) and then defend."
England win the toss and they'll bat first in the final.
Raj Angad Bawa was only five when he lost his grandfather, Tarlochan Bawa, a member of the Indian Hockey team that won the 1948 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom. Raj Angad, 19, has the faintest memory of his late grandfather – the evening stroll in their backyard in Chandigarh. Tarlochan scored two goals in the 1948 Olympics; one in the 4-0 win over Great Britain in the final, earning Independent India its first gold medal.
Vicky Ostwal’s ability to generate turn and bounce has made him an asset for India at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. Add to it his pinpoint accuracy and it’s no surprise that the left-arm spinner has troubled all the teams in the competition. He is third on the wicket-takers’ list with 12 scalps in five games, including a fifer against South Africa.
Rishabh Pant, who represented India at the Under-19 World Cup, took to Twitter and wished the youngsters good luck for the final.
Former India captain Virat Kohli too called the team to motivate them. Captain Yash Dhull said the interaction with Kohli was beneficial for the boys. Kohli, who went on to become a world-beater after captaining India U-19 to the title in 2008, shared his experience of handling pressure in big games like a World Cup final.
On the eve of the much-anticipated final, the Indian camp didn’t have long meetings. Instead, the team gathered together to watch the Bollywood movie ’83’. The film is based on the Kapil Dev led Indian team’s famous against-the-odds win over the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup in England.
India and England will face off in the final of the Under 19 World Cup on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Interestingly, both teams have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. For India, a record fifth title is an objective in their fourth successive final, while for England, it’s been 24 years since the likes of Rob Key, Graeme Swann, and Owais Shah swept New Zealand aside by seven wickets in Johannesburg to take the trophy.