IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final ICC World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bat

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final Live Score: England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

The India team is the most successful side in the Under-19 World Cup history with four titles and will now aim for unprecedented glory as they eye a record-extending fifth title and given the depth of talent and form the goal looks well insight. But standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash. England, last reached the title clash way back in 1998 when it won its sole trophy to date. After a tense finish in the semifinal against Afghanistan, England will be more than keen to end their title drought of the last 24 years.

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden