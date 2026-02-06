India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: IND wins toss and opts to bat first in Harare

India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score: India will take on England.

India U-19 vs England U-19 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bat first against Thomas Rew’s England in the final of the U19 cricket World Cup on Friday. India has won six trophies so far in the competetion and England has won once.

India, since their first game against the United States, have looked composed and have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. England, too, has not faced a defeat in the ongoing competition. In the semifinal clash against Afghanistan, skipper Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George played crucial knocks and got back into form.

Story continues below this ad England, on the other hand, against the arch-rivals Australia, have won by 27 runs to qualify for the final. Plenty will depend on pace attacks of both sides as the pitch at Harare has done a bit with the new ball for pacers early on; however, once the batters get in wicket has become quite flat for them to capitalise on. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES BETWEEN INDIA AND ENGLAND BELOW Live Updates Feb 6, 2026 12:26 PM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Sooryavanshi's form Suryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title. Feb 6, 2026 12:22 PM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Rishabh Pant message to U19 team "All the best to the U-19 boys. You are playing some amazing cricket. From my U-19 experience, I can say this - these moments are priceless, so enjoy them with your teammates and give it your best," Pant, who was part of India's team for the 2016 U-19 World Cup, posted on X. "Playing for India is always a proud moment, at any level. Enjoy the occasion, play with heart, wear the jersey with pride and get the cup home," he added. Feb 6, 2026 12:11 PM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it’s a ‘weak argument’ Anticipating sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their last-minute withdrawal from the T20 World Cup game against India in Colombo on February 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might enforce the Force Majeure clause in their defence, The Indian Express has learnt. The clause refers to unforeseeable circumstances that can prevent a contract from being fulfilled. And in their expected communication to the international body, sources said, the PCB will justify their stand by attaching their government’s social media post on February 1 that instructed them to boycott the India game. (Read more from Sandeep Dwivedi and Venkata Krishna B) Feb 6, 2026 12:00 PM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Commentary panel for T20 World Cup Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma Feb 6, 2026 11:52 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: What Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre can learn from Virat Kohli’s class of 2008 Even as a teenager, Virat Kohli came with a clear warning: ‘mess with me and face the consequences’. Little Virat, whenever challenged or undermined, would raise his game to leave his rivals regretting the provocation. The few on the sidelines of the 2008 under-19 World Cup final in Malaysia saw this trait early. They were also among the first to get a glimpse of the batting phenomenon and also the future of Indian cricket. (Read more Sandeep Dwivedi) Feb 6, 2026 11:40 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan Expectations in elite sport can be a double-edged sword. They can elevate an athlete and sharpen instinct, or weigh heavily, turning promise into pressure. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup with expectations firmly on his shoulders, tipped as one of India’s batters capable of shaping the tournament. Five matches in, the left-hander has shown glimpses of that promise without yet producing the defining innings that would elevate his campaign. (Read more from Shankar Narayan) Feb 6, 2026 11:30 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: ENG predicted XI Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French Feb 6, 2026 11:24 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: IND predicted XI Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran Feb 6, 2026 11:10 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Squads India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq Feb 6, 2026 11:02 AM IST India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the U19 final. Both teams have played some quality cricket through the tournament ,and today is all about holding the nerve. A win or loss is not the end or start of a career, but it is a good measuring point where the current crop of players are at in their development in both countries. Do stay with us to get all the updates. One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final Indian team in action. (FILE photo) Yogesh Mhatre is facing the ultimate test of "multi-tasking" as he balances religious duty with parental pride: while physically attending his nephew’s Mundan ceremony in Virar, his mind is 4,000 miles away in Zimbabwe, where his son, Ayush Mhatre, is captaining India against England in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup final. This "delicate dance" between the sacred and the sporting captures the unique strain of an Indian cricket parent, who must perform ancient family rituals with one hand while keeping the other firmly on a phone for live score updates. (Read more from Devendra Pandey)

