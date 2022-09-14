IND Legends vs WI Legends, Road Safety World Series 6th Match Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar’s team take on Brian Lara’s team in Green Park

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series Live Updates: Having won their opening encounters, India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. West Indies Legends will be bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara ahead of the big game.
Follow all the live actions below:
Stuart Binny was the man of the moment when he scored 82 not out to guide Indian Legends to 217/4 in 20 overs against the South Africa Legends in their first match.
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun
West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell
It's time to turn back the clock once again as two of the greatest batting icons of our generation locks horns with Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends taking on the Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Both teams are coming off victories in their last match, with India Legends defeating South Africa Legends by 61 runs while West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets