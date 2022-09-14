IND Legends vs WI Legends, Road Safety World Series 6th Match Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar’s team take on Brian Lara’s team in Green Park

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 14, 2022 6:35:00 pm
India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series Live Updates: Having won their opening encounters, India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. West Indies Legends will be bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara ahead of the big game.

Follow all the live actions below:

Live Blog

18:34 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: All eyes on Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny was the man of the moment when he scored 82 not out to guide Indian Legends to 217/4 in 20 overs against the South Africa Legends in their first match.

18:29 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: The Perkins six which finished off the Bangladesh legends
18:25 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: A closer look at the two teams

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

18:19 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Hello and Welcome

It's time to turn back the clock once again as two of the greatest batting icons of our generation locks horns with Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends taking on the Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Both teams are coming off victories in their last match, with India Legends defeating South Africa Legends by 61 runs while West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets

IND Legends vs WI Legends Live: Here are the two squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 06:07:41 pm