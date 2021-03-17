IND Legends vs WI Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs WI Legends Live Streaming: West Indies face table-toppers India Legends in the first semi-final of the T20 tournament on Wednesday, March 17 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Both sides come into the semifinal on Wednesday high on confidence after back-to-back wins. India Legends have won 5 out of six games while West Indies Legends have secured a win in 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament.

West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals. The Windies have equal points as England Legends but finished with a better net run-rate and secured the fourth spot.

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings.

When is the semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends?

The 1st semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends will be held on Wednesday, March 17.

Where is the semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends?

The semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends will take place at 7pm IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends?

The semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Where can the semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends be livestreaemed?

The semifinal between IND Legends and WI Legends can be live Streamed on VOOT and Jio TV App.