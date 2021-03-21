IND Legends vs SL Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs SL Legends Final Live Streaming: India and Sri Lanka, the two best teams of the Legends series this year, will lock horns in the final match on Sunday. Both India and Sri Lanka were the two teams to beat in the league stages, while they beat West Indies and South Africa respectively in the semifinal.

India’s opening combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag has fired at the top of of the order for India, while there have been some match-winning contributions from the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. For Sri Lanka, the star performer with both bat and ball has been Tillakaratne Dilshan. Nuwan Kulasekara also put in a star turn in the semifinal.

Match details:

When is the final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be held on Sunday, March 21.

Where is the final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends being played?

The final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

When is the final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Where can the final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends be live-streamed?

The final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be live streamed on VOOT and Jio TV App.

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.