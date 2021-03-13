IND Legends vs SA Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND Legends vs SA Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: India take on South Africa tonight.

Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs SA Legends Live Streaming: The Road Safety World Series 2021 is set to feature former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan in Raipur from March 5 to 21. Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team.

India legends vs South Africa Legends will clash in the Road Safety World cricket series 2021 on March 13.

When and where to watch road safety World series on television?

You can watch the live telecast of all the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex from 7 pm IST onwards.

Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps.

Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/ld6fnPdfCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

How to live stream Road Safety World Series’ matches?

You can live stream the road safety T20 matches on Voot and Jio apps and websites.

All the matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and Vinay Kumar.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones.

Schedule:

India legends vs Bangladesh legends – Friday, 5 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs West Indies legends – Saturday, 6 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs Bangladesh legends – Sunday, 7 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Monday, 8 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs England legends – Tuesday, 9 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Wednesday, 10 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs South Africa legends – Thursday, 11 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends – Friday, 12 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs South Africa legends – Saturday, 13 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs England legends – Sunday, 14 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Bangladesh legends – Monday, 15 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs West Indies legends – Tuesday, 16 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday, 17 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 2 – Friday, 19 March – 7:00 PM

Finals – Sunday, 21 March – 7:00 PM