India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match: Countdown to T20 World Cup begins

India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: India face the United States in one of three warm-up matches that are being played on Monday. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India’s first match of the tournament will also be against the USA and will be hosted at the other side of town at the Wankhede Stadium.
A major point of focus today will be how Tilak Varma fares, with the top order batter returning from an injury that kept him out India’s recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. The match will start at 05:00 PM IST.
Squads:
India A Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ayush Badoni(c), Riyan Parag, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar
United States of America Squad: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh
These warm-up matches are more for the visiting sides to acclimatise to the conditions they will be facing in the T20 World Cup and so that is the reason why you see no one in the Indian team today who are in the tournament squad. Except Tilak Varma, of course, and one can expect to see a lot of him today as the management will want to make sure that he goes through the motions properly before getting back to the rigours of international cricket.
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: How to watch IND-A vs USA match today?
When and where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?
The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026, Monday. The match will start at 05:00 PM IST.
When will the toss of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?
The toss for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up is scheduled to take place at 04:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live telecast and live stream in India?
The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
