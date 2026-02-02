India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match: Countdown to T20 World Cup begins

When and where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026, Monday. The match will start at 05:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

The toss for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up is scheduled to take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.