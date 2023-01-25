scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Inaugural ‘Women’s Premier League’ bidding breaks record of men’s IPL 2008, whooping 4669.99 crore INR in total bid

Women's IPLThe WIPL's first season is likely to be held in Mumbai and the BCCI will be having five teams this season. (Twitter/BCCI)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that the inaugural women’s IPL bids overtook the bids from the men’s IPL franchises back in 2008 ahead of the first edition of the league.

Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WIPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” Shah wrote. 

BCCI confirmed the names of the five groups that have successfully acquired the franchises for the 2023 Women’s IPL.

“Adani 1289 Cr for Ahmedabad, MI 912 Cr (Mumbai), RCB 901 Cr (Bangalore), Capri Global 757 Cr (Lucknow), and JSW 810 Cr (Delhi).”

“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity,” Jay Shah wrote. “The #WIPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholders. 

The BCCI Secretary further confirmed that the BCCI had nomenclatured the league as Women’s Premier League.

The league’s first season is likely to be held in Mumbai and is expected to be played in March-April this year.

While talking about the competition, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said last summer, “We are in discussions with other Boards about the possible window when all top cricketers will be available. I can promise that the valuation of the league, franchises and media rights will stun one and all.”

Earlier this month the Indian cricket governing body had announced that Viacom 18 had won the bid for the media rights for the upcoming Women’s IPL for 951 crore INR for five years.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 15:13 IST
Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
