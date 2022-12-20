scorecardresearch
Inaugural SA20 league to offer Rs 33.5 crore prize money

The franchise-based tournament, scheduled to be held from Jan 10 till Feb 11 next year, is a six-team affair with all the sides backed by Indian Premier League franchises.

The SA20 is scheduled to be held from Jan 10 till Feb 11 next year. (Representational Image)
The latest offering in the world of domestic T20 leagues — SA20 — will have a total prize purse of 70 million rand (Rs 33.5 crore approx), the biggest purse in the history of South African franchise cricket.

“We have worked hard to offer a rewarding and unprecedented incentive in the first season of SA20. This is a first for South African cricket, we have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20’s ambitions to positively impact South African cricket,” said SA20 league commissioner, Graeme Smith, in a statement on Tuesday.

The inaugural match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will feature Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, among others.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:01:29 pm
